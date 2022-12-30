AAOMS journal welcomes AACMFS as new affiliate organization

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) - the official journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons - welcomes a new affiliate: the American Academy of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AACMFS).

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) – the journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons – welcomes a new affiliate as of Jan. 1. The American Academy of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AACMFS) is joining AAOMS and the Canadian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (CAOMS) as the organizations being officially represented by JOMS.

Published monthly, JOMS serves as the premier peer-reviewed resource for scientific and clinical information about the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

"This affiliation recognizes the growth that has resulted in today's full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery practice," said AAOMS President Paul J. Schwartz, DMD. "The oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty has made its mark as a unique medical-dental domain that brings the most advanced surgical techniques and technologies to the treatment of craniofacial deformities and cancers of the head and neck."

"As the premier scientific journal for oral and maxillofacial surgery, JOMS is the natural publishing platform to report the leading-edge research being performed by members of AACMFS," said JOMS Editor-in-Chief Thomas Dodson, DMD, MPH, FACS.

"We are honored to have JOMS become the destination of our research output," said AACMFS President Timothy A. Turvey, DDS, FACS. "Representing primarily the academic leaders and hospital-based surgeons of our specialty, AACMFS aims to advance the science and knowledge of treating the most challenging afflictions to the head and neck, such as craniomaxillofacial malformations and deformities, surgical oncology and reconstruction, facial esthetic surgery and craniomaxillofacial trauma."

The new affiliation begins Jan. 1, at which time the AACMFS logo will be added to the cover and masthead of JOMS.

