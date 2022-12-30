Global Streaming Analytics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the streaming analytics market is predicted to reach a value of $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $48.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The increasing demand for industrial automation is significantly driving the growth of the streaming analytics market.

Key Trends In The Streaming Analytics Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the streaming analytics market. Major companies operating in the streaming analytics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, KX, a UK-based data analysis software company launched KX Insights, a cloud-based platform for streaming analytics. It uses streaming analytics technology to deliver scalable real-time data insights without the need for complicated upgrades, additional infrastructure, or the need to optimize for different cloud environments.

Overview Of The Streaming Analytics Market

The streaming analytics market consists of sales of the streaming analytics software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that automatically process and analyze real-time information. Streaming analytics is the processing and analysis of data records continuously rather than in batches. It allows the setting up of real-time analytics computations on data streaming and also provides language integration with quick and appropriate time-sensitive processing.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organisation size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Others

• By Geography: The global streaming analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Striim Inc., Impetus Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Informatica Inc., Guavus Inc., Google

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides streaming analytics global market analysis and in-depth streaming analytics global market research. The market report analyzes streaming analytics global market size, streaming analytics global market growth drivers, streaming analytics market trends, streaming analytics global market segments, streaming analytics market major players, streaming analytics market growth across geographies, and streaming analytics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

