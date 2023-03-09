Global Synchronous Condenser Market size was valued at $169.2 Mn USD in 2021 and expected to reach $216.7 Mn USD in 2029
The synchronous condenser market was valued at $169.20 Mn USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $216.70 Mn USD in 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 3.60% per year.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market Market Overview
A particular kind of compressor called a synchronous condenser moves air using a revolving magnetic field. Utilizing the energy saving concept, the compressor operates. This indicates that the compressor will function as long as there is sufficient power to operate it. In order to lower the amount of energy required to operate air conditioners, refrigerators, and other appliances, synchronous condensers are employed.
Future air conditioning systems are expected to rely heavily on the "synchronous condenser" technology. It's a brand-new style of air conditioner that circulates air using several fans. After that, the condenser receives this airflow and cools it down. This method is both significantly more effective and quieter than conventional air conditioning systems. As a result, it's probably going to overtake other types of air conditioning in the near future. The necessity to update deteriorating infrastructure in developing countries and the rising demand for power from industrialised nations are cited as the causes of the growth.An electric motor turns a fan in a compressor called a synchronous condenser. It is employed in commercial and industrial processes including air conditioning and refrigeration. In comparison to conventional compressors, the synchronous condenser provides a number of advantages, including quicker startup times and quieter operation.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Synchronous condensers come in three different types: below 100 M Var, between 100 and 200 M Var, and above 200 M Var. Condensers with less than 100 M Var are the quietest and least expensive. Additionally, they are the smallest and have minimal airflow handling capacities. They are useful for summertime household usage or for small enterprises with little air conditioning needs. Because they have a larger capacity, 100-200 M Var condensers are preferable to those below 100 M Var condensers. Compared to condensers priced above 200 M Var, they are also noisier but less expensive.The second kind is ideal for medium-sized to large organisations that need to cool down sizable spaces or for individuals who want to simultaneously chill down several rooms. Condensers with a capacity of more than 200 M Var are the most expensive. They can handle large amounts of air and are the loudest. The second kind works best for big companies that need to keep a big area cold or for individuals who wish to simultaneously cool down an entire house.
An electrical device known as a synchronous condenser generates electricity by employing resonance principles. It operates by making a machine or building vibrate using an electric current. An electric field is produced by the magnetic field that is produced by this oscillation. Together, the two fields produce power. Because it can generate extremely high voltages, the synchronous condenser is employed in transmission networks. This is significant because it enables the long-distance transmission of high-power signals. Additionally, it is utilised in HVDC lines, which connect nations with electrical grids that are incompatible with one another. The synchronous condenser has a further use in new energy technology.
A form of refrigeration system called a synchronous condenser circulates water inside the machine to chill the inside. The alternative to conventional air conditioning systems is more effective and sustainable. Because of its effectiveness and minimal influence on the environment, the synchronous condenser is becoming more and more well-liked worldwide. Due to its effectiveness and few negative effects on the environment, the synchronous condenser is gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Synchronous Condenser Market Market
The market is propelled by rising investments in renewable energy, rising applications of synchronous condenser technologies due to their efficiency, low emissions, and high dependability, and rising need for power generation and automation across numerous sectors. Many industrial sectors, including power generation, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, and food processing, utilise synchronous condenser technologies. Siemens Corporation (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Voith AG (Germany), WEG GmbH (Germany), Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy), Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dongfang Electric Corporation (China), and Harbin Electric Corporation Limited are a few of the major companies in the world's synchronous condenser market (China).
Key Market Segments Table:Synchronous Condenser Market Market
Based on types, the Synchronous Condenser Market market is primarily split into:
• Below 100 M Var
• 100-200 M Var
• Above 200 M Var
Based on applications, theSynchronous Condenser Market market covers:
• Transmission System Strength
• HVDC Link Support
• New Energy
• Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Due to the increased demand for this technology in the medical community, the COVID-19 post-pandemic effect is anticipated to have a significant negative influence on the market for synchronous condensers. Condensers are being used more frequently in hospitals to stop the spread of illnesses. Condensers will become more in demand as a result, increasing their cost. Condensers are also increasingly being used in laboratories to shield delicate equipment from contamination.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Synchronous Condenser Market Market
The market for "Synchronous Condensers" currently faces a number of difficulties. The market's lack of clarity is the first problem. It might be challenging for purchasers to choose the "Synchronous Condenser" technology that is suitable for their application because so many diverse technologies fall under this category. The second issue is that there are resource limitations on the market. The market's growth is now being constrained by a lack of producers of "Synchronous Condenser" technology.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• To identify the current synchronous condenser market prospects, the study offers a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market trends for synchronous condensers as well as projections for the global market from 2021 to 2030.
• The variables influencing and limiting the growth of the synchronous condenser market are thoroughly analysed.
• Estimates and market forecasts for synchronous condensers are based on value-based growth-influencing factors, and top competitors active in the market are profiled to help comprehend the worldwide competitive environment.
• The research offers in-depth qualitative insights on the key markets, geographies, and synchronous condenser market segments.
