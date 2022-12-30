Drivers Can Get the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda.
CHAROLETTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now get their hands on the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda. This sedan comes with the following features:
2 LCD Monitors
46.9-litre Fuel Tank
ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Air Filtration
Blind Spot Information System
Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls
Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
2.0-litre I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine
AM/FM Audio System
8 Speakers
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
7-inch Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry
Traffic Jam Assist
Trip Computer
Immobilizer and more.
To purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form, enter relevant information and submit it. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Furthermore, buyers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new one.
For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.capitalhonda.com/ or call 902-566-1101. They can also visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E1R3.
Media Contact
Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com
SOURCE Capital Honda