Drivers Can Get the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda.

CHAROLETTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now get their hands on the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda. This sedan comes with the following features:

2 LCD Monitors

46.9-litre Fuel Tank

ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Air Filtration

Blind Spot Information System

Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls

Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

2.0-litre I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine

AM/FM Audio System

8 Speakers

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

7-inch Touchscreen

Remote Keyless Entry

Traffic Jam Assist

Trip Computer

Immobilizer and more.

To purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form, enter relevant information and submit it. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Furthermore, buyers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new one.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.capitalhonda.com/ or call 902-566-1101. They can also visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E1R3.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com

SOURCE Capital Honda