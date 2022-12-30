Submit Release
Drivers Can Get the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda.

CHAROLETTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now get their hands on the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX at Capital Honda. This sedan comes with the following features: 

    2 LCD Monitors 

    46.9-litre Fuel Tank 

    ABS And Driveline Traction Control 

    Air Filtration 

    Blind Spot Information System 

    Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls 

    Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go 

    Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 

    Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 

    2.0-litre I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine 

    AM/FM Audio System 

    8 Speakers 

    Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ 

    7-inch Touchscreen 

    Remote Keyless Entry 

    Traffic Jam Assist 

    Trip Computer 

    Immobilizer and more. 

To purchase the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form, enter relevant information and submit it. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Furthermore, buyers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new one.  

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.capitalhonda.com/ or call 902-566-1101. They can also visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E1R3. 

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, daniel.rix@capitalhonda.com

 

SOURCE Capital Honda

