Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare data storage market is predicted to reach a value of $4.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare data storage market is expected to grow to $9.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. An increase in the volume of digital data storage in healthcare organisations is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare data storage market going forward.

Key Trends In The Healthcare Data Storage Market

Strategic collaborations between healthcare and IT companies have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare data storage market. Major companies operating in the healthcare sector are focusing on collaborating with IT companies to strengthen the data storage operations of the healthcare sector. For instance, in August 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based healthcare company, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to support new digital health and data management projects. Baxter will use Amazon Web Services’ cloud-based data storage and analytics tools to develop new digital health tools, gain more performance insights for internal and external purposes, and enhance its overall online experience. In addition, in August 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based digital health provider, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide hospitals and healthcare providers with AI and integrated data, operational insights, and clinical, cloud-based imaging solutions. GE Healthcare intends to make its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform available on AWS, positioning the company to lead the way in assisting healthcare providers around the world in transitioning from a centralised, hospital-based care delivery model to a more decentralised, virtual, and distributed model.

Overview Of The Healthcare Data Storage Market

The healthcare data storage market consists of sales of healthcare data storage solutions by entities (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide data storage solutions and applications to store medical records. The use of a recording medium to retain data via computers or other devices is referred to as data storage. The most common types of data storage are file storage, block storage, and object storage, each of which is suitable for a specific purpose. The data storage is used by the healthcare sector for patient records, electronic medical records (EMR) and backups, radiological images, insurance claims, and office documents. The data storage solutions are also used by healthcare companies to store data about manufacturing products and their processes.

Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Magnetic Storage, Flash Storage, Solid- State Storage

• By Architecture: Block Storage, File Storage, Object Storage

• By Deployment: On-Premise Solutions, Remote Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

• By End User: Pharmaceutical, Hospitals, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global healthcare data storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Pure Storage Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Western Digital Corporation

Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth healthcare data storage market research. The market report analyzes healthcare data storage market size, healthcare data storage market growth drivers, healthcare data storage global market segments, healthcare data storage global market major players, healthcare data storage market growth across geographies, and healthcare data storage market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

