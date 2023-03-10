The Dry Ice Market size will reach worth $115.40 Mn USD in 2029 from $86.00 Mn USD in 2021, thanks to a CAGR of 4.23%
The Global Dry Ice Market was $86.00 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.23% year on year, it will reach $115.40 Million USD in 2029.
Research is to see what everybody else has seen, and to think what nobody else has thought.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Roy
Global Dry Ice Market Overview
Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It is commonly used for temporary refrigeration as CO2 does not have a liquid state at normal atmospheric pressure and sublimates directly from the solid state to the gas state. It is used primarily as a cooling agent, but is also used in fog machines at theatres for dramatic effects.
Get Sample PDF of Dry Ice Market Analysis
The growth is due to factors such as increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, rising awareness about dry ice's uses, and expansions in new markets such as APAC. However, challenges such as regulatory frameworks and concerns over safety are expected to restrain the market growth.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The dry ice market is extremely versatile and can be used in a wide range of applications. The market exists for less than 200 kg per hour, 200-400 kg per hour, and more than 400 kg per hour. Each type of market has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. The less than 200 kg per hour market is the smallest and most common type of market. This market is perfect for small businesses that don’t have the resources to buy larger quantities of dry ice. The 200-400 kg per hour market is the largest type of market and is perfect for businesses that need large quantities of dry ice. The more than 400 kg per hour market is ideal for businesses that need very large quantities of dry ice quickly.
Dry ice is most commonly known in the medical and biotechnology field as a way to preserve biological specimens, such as blood cells or tissue samples. It is also used to cool food and beverage items, such as iced tea or smoothies. In the automotive industry, dry ice is often used to clean parts or surfaces. Finally, industrial manufacturers use dry ice to create vaporized materials, such as silicon dioxide or carbon dioxide.
It is noteworthy how dry ice usage has increased globally. The usage of dry ice in the food and beverage sector is one of the factors driving its rapid growth in Asia Pacific. In the production of glass and polymers, dry ice is being utilised more frequently in Europe. Dry ice is being used for cooling reasons much more frequently in North America. Dry ice is being used more often in South America for a variety of industrial applications. When it comes to the utilisation of dry ice, the Middle East and Africa lag behind other areas, but this could improve over time.
Prominent Key Players of the Dry Ice Market
The Dry Ice market is highly competitive with a number of major competitors. These companies produce different types of Dry Ice systems to meet the specific needs and requirements of their customers. Among these companies, Cold Jet ASCO Group is a market leader in terms of sales and production volume. Karcher TOMCO2 Systems and Tooice Lang & Yüzer Otomotiv are also significant players in the Dry Ice market. Aquila Triventek CO2 Air, Inc., Artimpex nv and Tone of voice: Informal are new entrants that have started to impact the market recently.
Key Market Segments Table: Dry Ice Market
Based on types, the Dry Ice market is primarily split into:
• Less than 200 Kg per Hour
• 200-400 Kg per Hour
• More than 400 Kg per Hour
Based on applications, the Dry Ice market covers:
• Medical and Biotechnology
• Food and Beverage
• Automotive Industry
• Industrial Manufacturing
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War has had a significant impact on the dry ice market. The conflict has disrupted production and trade, leading to a shortage of the product. Prices have also increased as a result. The war has also damaged infrastructure and caused shortages of other goods, such as gas. Overall, the war has had a negative impact on the economy. Coronavirus-19's potential outbreak as a pandemic is expected to increase demand for dry ice. The concern that the coronavirus might evolve into a deadlier infection and cause a COVID-19 pandemic will raise demand.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Dry Ice Market
The need for cryogenic fluids, such as liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen, in diverse industrial applications, is the key factor driving this increase. Additionally, it is anticipated that government programmes like Start-Up India and Made in India will promote the expansion of the dry ice business. Presently, the "Dry Ice" market is confronted with formidable obstacles. The absence of infrastructure is the primary cause of these difficulties. Lack of dry ice storage facilities is another issue that the sector must deal with. The opening of new storage facilities will soon take care of this issue as well.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Industry participants can use dry ice for various purposes such as cooling, cryogenics, and preservation. Cryogenic companies use it to cool down objects to extremely low temperatures, which helps preserve biological samples and other items. Preservation companies use it to keep food and beverages cold without refrigeration. In addition, dry ice is also used in laboratories to study the properties of molecules and crystals.
Following is the list of TOC for the Dry Ice Market:
• Report Summary
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Segmentation
• Players in Key Market Segments Ranked by Dry Ice Revenue
• Market Research by Kind
• Application Market Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Retention
• Customer Engagement
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Dry Ice Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Dry Ice Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Dry Ice Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Dry Ice Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Dry Ice Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Dry Ice Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is a Dry Ice Market Research Report so Important?
• First, Dry ice is a valuable commodity that is in high demand due to its unique properties.
• Second, the dry ice market is highly volatile and can be quickly impacted by changes in demand or supply.
• Third, there are many competing companies in the dry ice industry and it is important for buyers to have access to accurate information about each
company's capabilities and strengths.
• Finally, market research on the dry ice industry can help buyers make informed decisions about which companies to invest in.
Amrita Pandey
Prime PR Wire
+1 951-407-0500
email us here