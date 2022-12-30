En-TRANCED Introduces First-Ever Sublingual Dry-Mist CANNA-MIZER Cannabis Spray to Celebrities and Influencers

www.en-tranced.com The En-TRANCED Team, Sponsors at the Celebrity Gift Suites in Celebration of the 50th Annual American Music Awards. En-TRANCED representative Christine Smith and actor Anthony Bless from the TV show "Ruthless" created by Tyler Perry at the Celebrity Gifting Suites in Celebration of the American Music Awards. En-TRANCED representative Christine Smith and music artist Rachele Royale at the Celebrity Gifting Suites in Celebration of the American Music Awards. Petri Hawkins, bailiff in the Award Winning TV Show “Judge Judy” visits the En-TRANCED booth at the Celebrity Gifting Suite in Celebration of the 50th Annual American Music Awards.

En-TRANCED received positive feedback about the first-ever sublingual dry-mist cannabis spray which was gifted to celebrities and influencers

People were amazed at how effective the CANNA-MIZER dry-mist spray is compared to other cannabis products...” — Laura Stephens, Senior Vice President of En-TRANCED, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- En-TRANCED, Inc., a cannabis product manufacturer based in Massachusetts, received raving reviews after introducing its newest product the CANNA-MIZER, the first-ever sublingual dry-mist cannabis spray, to celebrities and influencers in Hollywood, California. It was the company’s first major public exposure of its groundbreaking cannabis spray.

The CANNA-MIZER is a dry-mist spray that is packaged in a discreet container that delivers 5 milligrams of THC with each dose. The fast-acting cannabis spray is not a tincture or beverage, which is what sets it apart from many other cannabis offerings on the market. The CANNA-MIZER quickly takes effect within 3 to 5 minutes because of the patent-pending sublingual penetration technology known as CYCLONE, giving consumers a dose-controlled spray with every use. Because the cannabis is delivered to the sublingual artery underneath the tongue, it does not pose harm to lung tissue like vaping and smoking.

“The entire En-TRANCED team is extremely excited about the positive feedback we received at our launch event. People were amazed at how effective the CANNA-MIZER dry-mist spray is compared to other cannabis products. The outstanding feedback we received from celebrities and influencers at the event helped solidify the unique and special quality of the CANNA-MIZER,” said Laura Stephens, Senior Vice President of En-TRANCED, Inc.

The event where the CANNA-MIZER launched had more than one hundred celebrities and influencers, including actors, producers, athletes, and musicians in attendance. Many of the attendees were able to sample En-TRANCED’s CANNA-MIZER, and provided positive feedback during the event.

The CANNA-MIZER launch was held at a celebrity gifting suite at the historic Women’s Club of Hollywood on Nov. 19. More than one hundred celebrities and influencers, including actors, producers, athletes, and musicians were on hand at the event co-hosted by Premier Celebrity Gifting Suites and Product Hollywood. Some of the celebrities that were in attendance included: John Salley (former NBA player and talk show host); actor Carrie Bernans (“Black Panther”); actor Kieran Tamondong (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”); Petri Hawkins Byrd (bailiff in “Judge Judy”); Makita Bond-Byrd (Emmy-winning producer for the “Judy Judge” show); actor Anthony Bless (Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless”); actor Bourke Floyd (“A Grunt's Life” TV Series); Lijah Lu ("American Idol" contestant in seasons 11 and 12); actor Carolyn Hennesey (“General Hospital”); Chef Sean (rap artist); Rachele Royale (music artist and influencer); Steve Cederquist (HGTV “Flip or Flop” and “Flipping 101”); Jarred "Bear" Fiorda (amateur MMA fighter and influencer); Josh McBride (TV host/ Entertainment & lifestyle expert); actor Kate Linder (“The Young & The Restless”) and more.

About En-TRANCED, Inc.

En-TRANCED, Inc.’s philosophy as a company is to use decades of advanced formulation science and proprietary, patented, and patent-pending penetration formulation technology to harness the power of cannabis. En-TRANCED creates products that provide the consumer with pleasurable control over their intake – giving them discreet products that help them control the beginning and end of their cannabis experience.

