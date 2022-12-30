Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Planned for Route 6 East Paving on December 30

As part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close lanes on Friday, December 30 on a section of Route 6 East, just prior to the Hartford Avenue exit in Providence for paving.

RIDOT will keep at least one lane open during this work, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect delays and may wish to seek an alternate route.

The paving is weather-sensitive. Any changes in schedule will be posted on RIDOT's social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

