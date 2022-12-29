What we do

The Division of Applied Regulatory Science (DARS) moves new science into the FDA regulatory process and addresses emergent regulatory and public health questions.

We tackle challenging scientific questions that impedes the development and regulatory evaluation of CDER products.

We develop and evaluate novel tools, standards, and approaches that increase the regulatory efficiency of developing and reviewing safe and effective CDER products.

We conduct CDER mission-critical research and review across the translational research spectrum.

For more information, please contact us at DARS@fda.hhs.gov.