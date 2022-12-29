- Docket Number:
- FDA-2012-D-0315
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The ICH guidance E2C(R2) Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation Report (PBRER) is intended to be a common standard for periodic benefit-risk evaluation reporting on marketed products among the ICH regions. The ICH E2C(R2) guidance introduced new concepts linked to an evolution of the traditional Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR) from an interval safety report to a cumulative benefit-risk report. It changed the focus from individual case safety reports to aggregate data evaluation. In addition, the broadened scope increased the need for integrating information within the report.
FDA-2012-D-0315