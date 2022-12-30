Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding North Haven Firefighter Killed in Line of Duty

12/27/2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the passing of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, who was killed while responding to a 2-alarm fire early Monday morning.

“In this tragic moment for Firefighter Matthias Wirtz’s wife and family, his extended firefighter family, and the Town of North Haven, I offer my deepest condolences. That this tragedy occurred during the height of the holiday season only makes his loss even more difficult to bear for all who loved him and fought alongside him. Throughout his distinguished 22-year service on the North Haven Fire Department, Firefighter Wirtz served and protected his community the way so many first responders across Connecticut do, bravely facing dangerous situations each and every day. His sacrifice for the safety and protection of those displaced in this fire will never be forgotten. We are ever grateful for all firefighters and first responders who protect us and keep us safe,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

