Company Announcement Date: December 29, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 29, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Produce

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: SunSprout Enterprises Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Fremont, Nebraska, December 29, 2022 – SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The company directly distributed 1406 pounds of product to five foodservice and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and mid December 2022. No other SunSprout lot codes or products are impacted by this voluntary recall.

The raw alfalfa sprouts are packaged in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages with best sold buy dates between 12/10/2022 and 1/7/2023 and lot codes #4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. The best sold buy date can be found on the front of the package. The alfalfa sprouts are available in the produce section of grocery stores. To date, SunSprout has received no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product. This voluntary recall is a result of a preliminary investigation by the State of Nebraska in connection with CDC of an outbreak of illness likely associated with alfalfa sprouts. SunSprout, out of an abundance of caution, is initiating this voluntary recall while it further investigates how this alfalfa product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility.

Customers with product from this lot number in their possession should stop using it and dispose of it immediately. Consumers are also encouraged to follow all safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product. If consumers have any questions, they can contact SunSprout by email at Admin@sunsprouts.com anytime, responses will be provided Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. CST.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photographs of the product label are below for ease of confirmation.

Link to Initial Recall.