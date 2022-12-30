Alabama’s Post-Election Audit Pilot Program Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – MONTGOMERY, AL – Secretary of State John H. Merrill is proud to announce the completion of the post-election audit pilot program.

Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County, and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the Probate Judge, Sheriff, and appointed poll workers in each county.

A copy of the audit results can be found here.

The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Secretary Merrill is thankful to all involved in the successful completion of this post-election audit.

If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

###