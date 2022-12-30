Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,919 in the last 365 days.

Alabama’s Post-Election Audit Pilot Program Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – MONTGOMERY, AL – Secretary of State John H. Merrill is proud to announce the completion of the post-election audit pilot program.

Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County, and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the Probate Judge, Sheriff, and appointed poll workers in each county.

A copy of the audit results can be found here.

The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Secretary Merrill is thankful to all involved in the successful completion of this post-election audit.

If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

 

###

You just read:

Alabama’s Post-Election Audit Pilot Program Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.