Employment survey for September-November 2022

MACAU, December 30 - With a number of large events held in November, the demand for manpower increased, which helped improve the employment of local residents. Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate (3.7%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.7%) for September-November 2022 decreased by 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively from the previous period (August-October 2022). Besides, the underemployment rate dropped by 2.2 percentage points to 4.3%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 375,900 and the labour force participation rate was 68.9%. Total employment decreased by 1,100 from the previous period to 361,900, on account of a drop in number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Number of employed residents totalled 282,000, an increase of 1,100. Analysed by industry, employment in Gaming & Junket Activities and the Transport & Storage sector decreased while that in Wholesale Trade increased.

Number of the unemployed dropped by 700 from the previous period to 14,000. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 3.0 percentage points to 11.4% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed decreased by 8,200 from the previous period to 16,200, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities.

In comparison with September-November 2021, the unemployment rate and the labour force participation rate rose by 0.9 and 0.3 percentage points respectively while the underemployment rate remained unchanged.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 86,500 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 462,400, a decrease of 2,400 from the previous period.