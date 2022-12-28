Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Highlights Major Accomplishments of 2022

December 28, 2022





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags, and titles and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Whether innovating ways to deliver critical services to those in need, interdicting illicit activity on Florida’s highways, increasing protections for Floridians’ personal information, or responding to communities impacted by natural disasters, the dedicated men and women of FLHSMV humbly and dutifully serve Florida’s residents and communities,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Every accomplishment achieved, and milestone reached is a testament to the immensely talented and selfless members of FLHSMV, whom I am honored to have served alongside.”

FLHSMV’s key accomplishments from the last year include:

Secured Historic Pay Increases for State Law Enforcement

Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a base pay increase to $50,000, a more than 10% pay increase for all other sworn law enforcement, and additional critical market pay and merit-based additives to support the department’s efforts to recruit and retain state troopers.

Expanded Protections for Personal Information

Through the passage of Senate Bill 1614, Florida expanded the public records exemption of certain information contained within Florida crash reports and uniform traffic citations to better protect Floridians’ sensitive, personal information entrusted to the department.

Emergency Contact Information Program Surpasses 19 Million Participants

By the end of 2022, the department projects that more than 19 million Floridians will be signed up for the department’s Emergency Contact Information program. The ECI program is a secure system that only first responders nationwide can access to contact your designated family or friends in response to an emergency situation.

Secured Pay Increases for Critical Non-Law Enforcement Positions

Secured critical market pay additives of up to $5,000 for various non-sworn positions, such as law enforcement dispatchers and driver license examiners. These pay increases support the department’s efforts to recruit and retain these mission-critical positions.

Interdicted Narcotics and Illegal Weapons from Florida’s Highways

In the first six months of 2022, FHP seized over 2,000 pounds of narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as more than 100 illegal weapons from Florida’s roadways.

Launched Pilot Program to Bring Driver License Services to Home-Bound Floridians

In collaboration with several Florida tax collectors, the department launched a pilot project for a mobile credentialing solution, known as “ID Go,” that brings driver license and identification card services to customers that are physically unable to go into an office for the issuance of a driver license or identification card.

Completed First Phase of Multi-Year Motorist Modernization Program

The department completed the first phase of its Motorist Modernization Program, a multi-year phased plan for re-engineering the department’s driver license and motor vehicle systems to create efficiencies, enhance safety features for law enforcement agencies, and improve customer experience now and into the future. When complete, the initiative will modernize driver license and vehicle registration systems to better serve Florida’s growing population and public safety partners. Phase I accomplishments include the launch of MyDMV Portal, a one-stop shop for online services which now boasts more than 2 million user accounts, and the creation and testing of Florida’s first mobile driver license — Florida Smart ID.

Secured Funding to Improve Security for Driver License Issuance

Secured funding to join the State-to-State Verification Service, which allows the department to conduct online verification of out-of-state driver history information for customers becoming Florida drivers.

Provided Driver License, Motor Vehicle Services at More than 1,100 Florida Licensing on Wheels Events

Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles partnered with various agencies and community organizations to bring driver license and motor vehicle services to communities and customers who may otherwise have difficulty with access to department services. In 2022, the FLOW mobiles participated in over 1,100 events, including events at correctional facilities, military installations, homeless shelters, disaster recovery centers, community events, and more.

Real ID Compliance Rate in Florida Surpasses 97%, Among Highest Rate in the Nation

In 2022, the number of Florida REAL ID compliant credentials climbed to more than 19.4 million, over 97% of all driver licenses and ID cards issued in the state. Florida is a REAL ID compliant state, and all Florida licenses should be accepted nationwide.

Provided Nearly $40 Million to Charitable Causes Through Specialty License Plates

The department offers many different Florida specialty license plates for various organizations in support of the important causes they represent. The money raised from the sale of these license plates goes directly to the organization; and in 2022, the department sent nearly $40 million to the individual organizations. Currently, 1 in 10 registered vehicles in Florida has a specialty license plate.

To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit flhsmv.gov

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.