Results of Nepal’s Federal Elections

The United States congratulates the people of Nepal on a successful democratic election and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and coalition partners on their formation of a new government. We are proud to have robust and longstanding ties with Nepal and will continue to stand with the Government of Nepal to promote issues of mutual importance including achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, strengthening Nepal’s climate resilience, and upholding democracy and respect for human rights.

Nepal’s commitment to democracy is an example to countries around the world.  We look forward to supporting Nepal as it continues to deepen its democratic traditions in accordance with the will of the Nepali people.

