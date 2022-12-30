Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,914 in the last 365 days.

Turkish Court Upholds Conviction of Osman Kavala

The United States is deeply troubled and disappointed by a Turkish court’s decision to uphold the conviction of Osman Kavala today.  As we have said before, his unjust conviction is inconsistent with respect for human rights and the rule of law.  We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala, in keeping with European Court of Human Rights rulings, as well as to free all others arbitrarily incarcerated. The people of Turkey deserve to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of retribution. 

You just read:

Turkish Court Upholds Conviction of Osman Kavala

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.