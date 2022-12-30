Turkish Court Upholds Conviction of Osman Kavala

The United States is deeply troubled and disappointed by a Turkish court’s decision to uphold the conviction of Osman Kavala today. As we have said before, his unjust conviction is inconsistent with respect for human rights and the rule of law. We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala, in keeping with European Court of Human Rights rulings, as well as to free all others arbitrarily incarcerated. The people of Turkey deserve to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of retribution.