Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Singularity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") SGLY SINO))).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Singularity stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SGLY.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On November 16, 2022, before market hours, the Company disclosed that, "The Company has received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters."

On this news, Singularity's stock prices fell 18% to close at $2.09 per share on November 16, 2022 on unusually high trading volume.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/733108/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-Singularity-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Singularity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

