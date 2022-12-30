Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Singularity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") SGLY SINO))).

On November 16, 2022, before market hours, the Company disclosed that, "The Company has received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters."

On this news, Singularity's stock prices fell 18% to close at $2.09 per share on November 16, 2022 on unusually high trading volume.

