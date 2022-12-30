BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
|
Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.00000
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|2.33416
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.51311
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL
|0.00000
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL.C
|0.00000
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.00000
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.39335
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|1.07127
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CJP
|1.11014
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.00000
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.00000
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|0.25859
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU.C
|0.00000
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)
|CMR
|0.00607
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|COW
|3.49044
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|1.08406
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.00000
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|1.11286
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.00000
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|0.41762
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.00000
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GBAL
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GCNS
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
|GEQT
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
|GGRO
|0.00000
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR
|0.00000
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR.C
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XAGG
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XAGG.U
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XAGH
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|0.32441
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
|XAW.U
|0.24229
|iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XBAL
|0.19647
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|0.41548
|iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBG
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBU
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XCBU.U
|0.00000
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XCD
|0.52250
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|0.70312
|iShares China Index ETF
|XCH
|0.00000
|iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
|XCLN
|0.00000
|iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
|XCLR
|0.00000
|iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XCNS
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|0.74131
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XCSR
|0.20395
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|1.17295
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.16111
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|0.12231
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|1.20507
|iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)
|XDLR
|0.50000
|iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
|XDNA
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XDSR
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.86110
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|0.63781
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|1.07061
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|XEC
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEC.U
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.22417
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEF.U
|0.14339
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|0.22112
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEH
|0.63026
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|1.93810
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XEM
|0.00000
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|0.00000
|iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|XEQT
|0.29106
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XESG
|0.21706
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|XEU
|0.00000
|iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF(2)
|XEXP
|0.94119
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFH
|1.95637
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|2.19994
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|1.47999
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
|XFS.U
|1.09411
|iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|0.00000
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|0.00000
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGI
|0.00000
|iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
|XGRO
|0.29890
|iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF(2)
|XHAK
|0.24323
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.00000
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHC
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|1.07857
|iShares India Index ETF
|XID
|1.29284
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.00000
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIGS
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIN
|2.26095
|iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XINC
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|XIT
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|0.00000
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|XMC
|0.13855
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
|XMC.U
|0.10333
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.99515
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMH
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|XMI
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XML
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XMM
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|XMTM
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
|XMU.U
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.85190
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|0.23619
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMY
|0.18378
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.00000
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|XQLT
|0.00000
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XQQ
|0.39216
|iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)
|XRB
|1.67194
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.09172
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.00000
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.00000
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XSEA
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XSEM
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHG
|0.00000
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHU
|0.00000
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSHU.U
|0.00000
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.00000
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|XSMC
|0.00000
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSMH
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP
|0.00000
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.93593
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|0.00000
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSTH
|0.00000
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
|XSTP
|0.00000
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSTP.U
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSU
|0.00000
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
|XSUS
|0.00000
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|0.00000
|iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
|XULR
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS
|0.94421
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
|XUS.U
|0.69707
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
|XUSR
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.30938
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.32554
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
|XUU.U
|0.23667
|iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|XVLU
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|XWD
|0.92519