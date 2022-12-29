Firm Capital Property Trust Closes Previously Announced Sale of Sole Office Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSX : FCD.UN) is pleased to provide the following update to a previously announced disposition:



$10.5 MILLION NON-CORE ASSET DISPOSITION

The Trust has closed the previously announced disposition of a 39,490 net leasable square foot medical office property in Barrie, Ontario for gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million. The sale price is above the Trust’s current IFRS value of approximately $5.2 million. As part of the transaction, the Trust provided a first priority vendor take back mortgage of approximately $6.8 million for a one year term at an interest rate of 4.0% and a second priority vendor takeback mortgage of approximately $1.6 million for a five year term at an interest rate of 5.0% for the first two years, 6.0% for the third and fourth year and 7.0% for the final year. The net proceeds from the sale of approximately $2.0 million (net of closing costs) will be used to repay a portion of the Trust’s revolving credit facility. As a result of the sale, the Trust will no longer have any dedicated office properties as part of its current portfolio. The transaction is immediately accretive to the Trust’s AFFO.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSX : FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

