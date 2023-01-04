Actor Steve Comisar Grants Wishes From Sick Kids Through Make-A-Wish
Actor Steve Comisar served time in prison and he knows how it feels to lose hope.
Always help someone who could never do anything for you in return.”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generosity of actor Steve Comisar will make it possible for a few critically ill children in Los Angeles to see The Lion King from the second row of the Hollywood Pantages theater in February. The VIP tickets will be given to Make-A-Wish in Los Angeles where they will decide which lucky children will be treated to a night of entertainment and happiness that they will never forget.
— John Cena
Actor Steve Comisar has donated 2 second row VIP tickets to The Lion King that are valued at over $2000.00 for this sold out performance. Comisar will also be donating WWE tickets and gift cards. Steve Comisar says, “It’s all about giving back. I can’t wait to see the big smiles on those kids faces as they watch the most successful and longest running Broadway production in history.”
Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes to critically ill children for the past 25 years. Their philosophy is that by granting wishes it contributes to physical, mental, and emotional health. Over the years many celebrities have donated tickets to Broadway shows, sporting events and concerts. Make-A-Wish also arranges for the lucky recipients to meet their favorite movie stars, WWE wrestlers, and professional athletes.
WWE superstar John Cena has granted more wishes to critically ill children than any other celebrity. To date he has granted over 650 wishes. Actor Steve Comisar was once in prison and he knows what it feels like to be an underdog and lose hope. That’s why he is giving back by donating his valuable second row tickets to The Lion King. For information on how to make a terminally ill child’s wishes come true please contact Make-A-Wish.
Other