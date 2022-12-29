M&C Communications Hires Mitch Jelniker as Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Jelniker, veteran television anchor with Denver7, has joined M&C Communications, a national public relations agency with a specialty in Brand Protection PR™.

As a Denver news fixture for 23 years, Jelniker served as a news anchor and reporter for ABC’s Denver7. Prior to joining M&C Communications, he was the corporate relations manager for the Food Bank of the Rockies for three years. He is an alumnus of Colorado State University and a member of the CSU Media Hall of Fame.

“This is the third time I have had the honor of working with Mitch. His professionalism and work ethic are unparalleled. Mitch’s experience in news combined with his years at the Food Bank are the perfect combination to bring insight and impact to our client's public relations plans. He also has a wicked sense of humor, which makes our days a delight,” said Diane Mulligan, M&C Communications president.

Jelniker joins an award-winning public relations team who began their careers in journalism. President, founder, and chief strategist Diane Mulligan, APR, spent the past 23 years in public relations after 15 years in national and local television news such as NBC News, Denver7, and KCNC CBS Colorado. PR Director Jordan Sherman joined M&C after eight years as a television meteorologist and traffic reporter in cities such as Grand Junction and Colorado Springs.

Jelniker will work with clients on the M&C Communications roster, such as King Soopers, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Monarch Casino Resort Spa, Rocky Mountain Chefs of Colorado, Rocky Ford Growers Association, and the City of Black Hawk. M&C Communications has received national and local awards from the Public Relations Society of America, such as the Silver Anvil, Gold Pick, and Silver Pick.

To learn more about Mitch Jelniker and M&C Communications, please visit https://www.mandccommunications.com.

Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com