Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and fiscal full-year 2022 financial and operating results.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Update:

  • Total operating revenues of $125.6 million
  • Pre-tax loss of $148.6 million, net loss of $115.6 million or $(3.18) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net loss1 of $13.5 million or $(0.37) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net loss excludes a $132.3 million non-cash (pre-tax) impairment loss related to the CRJ fleet
  • New industry-leading pilot pay agreement effective September 15th
  • Agreed to sell 18 CRJ-550s to United Airlines, 10 of which closed during the quarter
  • Launched the Mesa Pilot Development (“MPD”) Program
  • Negotiated a new two-year flight attendant agreement
  • Subsequent to quarter end:
    • Initiated and concluded wind-down agreement with American Airlines
    • Reached agreements with United Airlines for (i) capacity purchase agreement expansion for CRJ-900 flying and rate increase, (ii) a loan agreement, and (iii) an engine purchase agreement
    • Renegotiated certain aircraft debt and lease obligations
    • Agreed to sell 11 CRJ-900s, expected to close in Q1 CY2023

Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Update:

  • Total operating revenues of $531.0 million
  • Pre-tax loss of $234.7 million, net loss of $182.7 million or $(5.06) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net loss1 of $40.2 million or $(1.12) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net loss excludes a $171.8 million non-cash (pre-tax) impairment loss related to the CRJ fleet

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “Building on our relationship with United Airlines that began in 1992, we are delighted to announce our new and expanded agreements with United, allowing us to expand United’s reach into cities that have seen reductions or loss of flight service created by the industry-wide pilot shortage. After the transition, Mesa will be the only exclusive regional carrier for United operating large regional jets. We believe our strong relationship with United will provide significant opportunities for growth in the future. In particular, we believe Mesa’s participation in the Aviate program, combined with United’s industry-leading growth plan, will provide the most reliable, fastest path for aviators to transition to a major commercial carrier. Combined with the significant liquidity United is providing, this agreement represents a transformational step for our business as we aim to resolve the impacts of the industry-wide pilot shortage that we faced in fiscal 2022. With our pilot pipeline now filled thanks to our new pay scale and enhanced opportunities with United through Aviate, Mesa is in a superior position to meet the significant demand for regional flying.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Details:

Total operating revenues in Q4 2022 were $125.6 million, a decrease of $5.1 million (3.9%) from $130.8 million for Q4 2021. Contract revenue decreased $5.3 million, or 4.6%. These decreases were driven by lower block hours, offset by the expiration of temporary rate reductions related to the PSP program. Mesa’s Q4 2022 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $1.3 million, versus the recognition of $1.3 million of previously deferred revenue in Q4 2021. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $24.1 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2022 was $13.8 million, compared to $25.8 million in Q4 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $22.4 million for Q4 2022, compared to $35.5 million in Q4 2021.

Mesa’s Q4 2022 results reflect a net loss of $115.6 million, or $(3.18) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share for Q4 2021. Mesa’s Q4 2022 adjusted net loss1 was $13.5 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss1 of $2.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in Q4 2021. The year over year decrease in adjusted net income of $11.4 million was primarily due to lower block hours, the net impact of the PSP program, and a decrease in maintenance expense.

For Q4 2022, 48% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 45% from American, 2% from DHL, and 5% from leases of aircraft to a third party.

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures 

Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Details:

For fiscal year 2022, total operating revenues were $531.0 million, an increase of $27.4 million (5.4%) from $503.6 million for fiscal year 2021. Contract revenue increased $44.0 million, or 10.1%. This was primarily due to the return to normal rates from our partners, which were temporarily reduced last year related to the PSP program, and recognition of higher deferred revenue, partially offset by a reduction in block hours and partner utilization penalties. Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $10.4 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $10.7 million of revenue in fiscal 2021.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal year 2022 was $66.6 million, compared to $150.0 million in fiscal year 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $103.6 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to $189.3 million in fiscal year 2021.

Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 results reflect a net loss of $182.7 million, or $(5.06) per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021. Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 adjusted net loss1 was $40.2 million, or $(1.12) per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021. The year over year decrease in adjusted net income of $64.8 million was primarily due to lower block hours, the net impact of the PSP program, change in deferred revenue, and higher pilot training expense.

American Airlines Agreement:

On December 19, 2022, we announced (link) a final agreement with American Airlines to wind-down our contract by April 3, 2023. The wind-down with American Airlines was primarily the result of ongoing losses within the American operation as a result of higher pilot wages, which American would not agree to compensate Mesa for, and utilization penalties.

United Airlines Agreements:

On December 27, 2022, we finalized an amendment and restatement of our capacity purchase agreement with United Airlines. Under the agreement, Mesa will add up to 38 CRJ-900 aircraft, dependent on the number E-175s Mesa is operating. Mesa will begin flying CRJ-900s on behalf of United in March of 2023 and utilize all of the crew and maintenance locations currently operated for American Airlines in Phoenix, Dallas, El Paso, and Louisville, as well as open a CRJ-900 crew base in Houston and a pilot base in Denver. As part of the final agreement, United will also pay Mesa increased block-hour rates to cover the incremental pilot wage increases instituted by Mesa in September 2022, which will remain in effect through September 2025. United will receive a 10% equity position in Mesa and a seat on the Mesa Board of Directors.

Additionally, on December 27, 2022, we finalized an agreement with United for a $41.2 million liquidity facility, including the refinancing of $15.7 million outstanding under our CIT revolving credit facility maturing December 31, 2022, and an additional $25.5 million term loan, of which $15.0 million is forgivable if Mesa achieves certain aircraft utilization thresholds. The collateral for the loan is a combination of aircraft parts and a pledge of our equity investment in Archer Aviation, Inc. and Heart Aerospace Incorporated.

United also agreed to purchase 30 GE-CF34-8 spare engines from Mesa for $80 million, which is expected to provide over $50 million of net cash proceeds and close in Q1 CY2023.

Aircraft, Debt, and Lease Activities:

On December 15, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with Export Development Canada (“EDC”) to, subject to certain conditions, reduce debt service on seven CRJ-900 aircraft for the period of January 2023 through December 2024, providing approximately $14 million of incremental liquidity during this period. These debt service reductions will be repaid at maturity in December 2027. Additionally, the junior noteholder, MHIRJ, agreed to forgive 50% of its outstanding note balance if the notes are fully repaid prior to December 31, 2023.

On December 16, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with RASPRO Trust 2005 (“RASPRO”), which reduces the effective purchase price at or prior to lease termination in March 2024 on 15 CRJ-900s by approximately $25 million.

On December 23, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with US Treasury, enabling Mesa to sell certain aircraft and engines, which will provide approximately $24 million of incremental liquidity in Q1 CY2023. These sales include 8 CRJ-550s sold to United, which we expect to close in January 2023, 11 CRJ-900s agreed to be sold to a third party by March 31, 2023, and 6 spare GE CF34 engines. These sales are expected to reduce Mesa’s US Treasury debt by approximately $65 million and reduce annual interest expense by approximately $4.5 million at current rates.

Pilot Initiatives:

The increase in pilot pay implemented during the quarter has significantly reduced attrition and increased our pilot applicant pool. We currently have approximately 400 pilots in our training pipeline.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $57.7 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $599.7 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Conference Call Details:

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on December 29th at 4:30 pm EST. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649)). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://investor.mesa-air.com.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 107 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 306 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Media
Media@mesa-air.com

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
IR@mesa-air.com

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30		     Twelve Months Ended
September 30
    2022     2021       2022     2021  
Operating revenues:              
Contract revenue $ 110,701   $ 115,994     $ 478,482   $ 434,518  
Pass-through and other revenue   14,933     14,789       52,519     69,073  
Total operating revenues   125,634     130,783       531,001     503,591  
               
Operating expenses:              
Flight operations   43,776     46,456       177,038     162,173  
Maintenance   45,898     61,023       201,930     217,646  
Aircraft rent   8,670     9,657       36,989     39,345  
General and administrative   12,416     13,531       43,966     49,855  
Depreciation and amortization   19,630     20,739       81,508     82,847  
Lease termination   233           233     4,508  
Impairment of assets   132,349           171,824      
Other operating expenses   3,858     388       7,237     3,536  
Government grant recognition       (26,100 )         (119,479 )
Total operating expenses   266,830     125,694       720,725     440,395  
Operating income (loss)   (141,196 )   5,089       (189,724 )   63,196  
                 
Other income (expense), net:                
Interest expense   (10,523 )   (8,266 )     (35,289 )   (34,730 )
Interest income   22     78       139     365  
Gain on sale aircraft   4,723     (6,816 )     4,723      
Loss on investments, net   (1,066 )         (13,715 )   (6,816 )
Other income (expense), net   (598 )   12       (801 )   401  
Total other expense, net   (7,442 )   (14,992 )     (44,943 )   (40,780 )
                           
Income (loss) before taxes   (148,638 )   (9,903 )     (234,667 )   22,416  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (33,003 )   (2,408 )     (51,990 )   5,828  
Net income (loss) $ (115,635 ) $ (7,495 )   $ (182,677 ) $ 16,588  
                 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to
   common shareholders		                
Basic $ (3.18 ) $ (0.21 )   $ (5.06 ) $ 0.46  
Diluted $ (3.18 ) $ (0.21 )   $ (5.06 ) $ 0.43  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
Basic   36,336     35,925       36,133     35,713  
Diluted   36,336     39,925       36,133     38,843  


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

    September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
ASSETS      
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 57,683   $ 120,517
Restricted cash     3,342     3,350
Receivables, net     3,978     3,167
Expendable parts and supplies, net     26,715     24,467
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,616     6,885
Total current assets     98,334     158,386
         
Property and equipment, net     865,254     1,151,891
Intangible assets, net     3,842     6,792
Lease and equipment deposits     6,085     6,808
Operating lease right-of-use assets     43,090     93,100
Deferred heavy maintenance, net     9,707     3,499
Assets held for sale     73,000    
Other assets     16,290     36,121
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,115,602   $ 1,456,597
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases   $ 97,218   $ 111,710
Current portion of deferred revenue     385     6,298
Current maturities of operating leases     17,233     32,652
Accounts payable     59,386     61,476
Accrued compensation     11,255     12,399
Other accrued expenses     29,000     33,657
Total current liabilities     214,477     258,192
         
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion     502,517     539,700
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     16,732     33,991
Deferred credits     3,082     3,934
Deferred income taxes     17,719     69,940
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     23,682     28,202
Other noncurrent liabilities     29,219     34,591
Total noncurrent liabilities     592,951     710,358
Total liabilities     807,428     968,550
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued   
    and outstanding		        
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 36,376,897 (2022) and 35,958,759 (2021) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2022) and 4,899,497 (2021) warrants issued and outstanding     259,177     256,372
Retained earnings     48,997     231,675
Total stockholders' equity     308,174     488,047
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,115,602   $ 1,456,597


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights (unaudited)

    Three months ended
    September 30
    2022     2021     Change  
Available seat miles (thousands)   1,399,616     2,352,453     -40.5 %
Block hours   56,333     94,868     -40.6 %
Average stage length (miles)   641     663     -3.3 %
Departures   28,904     47,015     -38.5 %
Passengers   1,825,571     2,795,371     -34.7 %
Controllable completion factor*            
American   98.18 %   99.05 %   -0.9 %
United   99.72 %   99.81 %   -0.1 %
Total completion factor**            
American   97.12 %   97.33 %   -0.2 %
United   98.05 %   98.06 %   0.0 %

*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total completion factor includes all cancellations

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022   Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
  Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes		 Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit		 Net
Income
(Loss) 		Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share 		  Income
Before
Taxes		 Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit		 Net
Income 		Net
Income per
Diluted
Share
GAAP income (loss)

$

(148,638

)		 $ 33,003  

$

(115,635

)

$

(3.18

)		  

$

(9,903

)

$

2,408		  

$

(7,495

)

$

(0.21

)
Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)   132,276     (30,184 )   102,092   $ 2.81       6,816     (1,470 )   5,346   $ 0.15  
Adjusted income                  
(loss)   (16,362 )   (2,819 )   (13,543 ) $ (0.37 )     (3,087 )   938     (2,149 ) $ (0.06 )
                   
Interest expense   10,523             8,266        
Interest income   (22 )           (78 )      
Depreciation and amortization  

19,630		            

20,739		        
Adjusted EBITDA   13,769             25,840        
Aircraft rent  

8,670		            

9,657		        
Adjusted EBITDAR

$

22,439		          

$

35,497		        


(1) Losses of $1.1 million and $6.8 million on investment in stock during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(2) $0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended September 30, 2022
(3) $19.1 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the three months ended September 30, 2022
(4) $4.7 million gain from sale of ten (10) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the three months ended September 30, 2022
(5) $3.2 million of loss from winding down eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft previously leased to GoJet during the three months ended September 30, 2022
(6) $3.5 million impairment true-up loss on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft as Held for Sale during the three months ended September 30, 2022
(7) $109.7 million impairment loss on asset group held and used during the three months ended September 30, 2022


                   
  Year Ended September 30, 2022   Year Ended September 30, 2021
  Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes		 Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit		 Net
Income
(Loss)		 Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share		   Income
Before
Taxes		 Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit		 Net
Income 		Net
Income per
Diluted
Share
GAAP income (loss) $ (234,667 ) $ 51,990   $ (182,667 ) $ (5.06 )   $ 22,416   $ (5,828 ) $ 16,588 $ 0.43
Adjustments (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)   184,633     (42,137 )   142,496   $ 3.94       10,374     (2,370 )   8,004 $ 0.21
Adjusted income (loss)   (50,034 )   9,853     (40,181 ) $ (1.12 )     32,790     (8,198 )   24,592 $ 0.64
                   
Interest expense   35,289             34,730        
Interest income   (139 )           (365 )      
Depreciation
and amortization		  

81,508		            

82,847		        
Adjusted EBITDA   66,624             150,002        
Aircraft Rent  

36,989		            

39,345		        
Adjusted EBITDAR

$

103,613		          

$

189,347		        


(1) Losses of $13.7 million and $6.8 million on investment in stock for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(2) $0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(3) $39.5 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(4) $19.1 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(5) $4.7 million gain from sale of ten (10) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(6) $3.2 million of loss from winding down eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft previously leased to GoJet during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(7) $3.5 million impairment true-up loss on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft Held for Sale during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(8) $109.7 million impairment loss on asset group held and used during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
(9) $0.2 million impairment loss resulting from an abandonment of certain leased asset during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
(10) $4.5 million lease termination expense related to the purchase of previously leased CRJ 900 during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
(11) $1.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt related to repayment of aircraft debt during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.


