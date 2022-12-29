MEDHOUSE, POWERED BY R3 HEALTH NOW OPEN IN WEST PALM BEACH
State-of-the-art, 7,500 sq. ft. retreat opens on bustling Dixie Highway corridor
We help people understand their bodies and how they are aging.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medhouse, powered by R3 Health, a first-of-its-kind ‘Social Wellness Club’ featuring a patient-focused, 360° approach to health, has now opened a 7,500 state-of-the-art facility at 2513 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, in the heart of the burgeoning Dixie Highway corridor.
— Joseph Radich, PA-C
MedHouse, powered by R3 Health, was developed by clinical director Joseph Radich, PA-C, wellness pioneer, author, and founder of R3 Health, which has operated two practices in Palm Beach County since 2009. The new facility in West Palm Beach now serves as the home to the two sister companies, which work symbiotically to promote a comprehensive approach to optimal wellness. MedHouse, powered by R3 Health offers a concierge healthcare experience that embraces wellness of the body, mind, and spirit with an expansive list of regenerative and medical equipment and services.
MedHouse, powered by R3 Health is the home to an extensive range of wellness benefits including:
• Antidotes: Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy, multi-wavelength, full body light therapy, Infrared Sauna, Salt Suites, Sensory Deprivation Tank, 3D Body Composition scans, Lymphatic Drainage and Compression therapy, social wellness gatherings, and rotating lecture series with health and wellness figures in the community.
• Medical: Customizable IV Therapy, Integrative Medicine, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Comprehensive Biomarker Testing, Advanced Nutrition Services.
• Regenerative: IV Ozone, IV NAD+, IV Methylene Blue, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections, Stem Cell Therapy, Sexual Wellness and Restoration, Hair Restoration.
• Beauty: Customized Facials, OxyGeneo Facials, Micro-Needling with PRP, Stem Cell Facials, IPL Laser Facials, Body Contorting, Skin Resurfacing, Wrinkle Relaxer, Traditional Filler, PRP/PRF filler.
“We help people understand their bodies and how they are aging,” said Joseph Radich. “Through our integrated treatment programs, members can slow down the aging process and, ultimately, reverse it. Members come to optimize their health, but also to connect with each other in a positive community environment.”
MedHouse aligns patients with access to the latest integrative and regenerative medical, beauty, and longevity services, equipment, educational programs, procedures, and products through its exclusive VIP experiences. Onsite staff includes certified medical providers, registered dieticians, and health coaches.
Social Wellness Club memberships are based on a points system and range from $299 to $999 per month. Individual day passes and medical and wellness retreat packages are also available. For more information, visit medhouse.co/membership.
Hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary valet available Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information on membership and services, call MedHouse at (561) 229–0008 or (561) 331-2983, or visit medhouse.co. Follow on Facebook (@medhousewpb) and Instagram (@medhouse_).
