PHIGOLF TO EXHIBIT AT CES 2023 IN LAS VEGAS
Experience the Future of Virtual Golf at CES 2023
For passionate golfers, having access to the game regardless of weather or location is key.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phigolf is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, taking place from January 5th to 8th. They will be showcasing their new Phigolf 2 mobile golf simulator, giving media the opportunity to demo the product and experience its innovative features firsthand.
— Nana Kim
Phigolf 2 is a state-of-the-art mobile home golf simulator that allows users to practice and analyze their swing from any location. With live feedback on various aspects of their swing, including head speed, tempo, club path, and more, users can improve their skills and track their progress. The Phigolf 2 package includes a compact swing trainer club that simulates the feel of a real golf club, as well as a sensor that can be inserted into their own clubs for use with the simulator. The Phigolf 2 swing stick and sensor can also be used with popular golfing apps like World Golf Tour and E6 Connect and play on renowned championship courses.
"We are excited to showcase the Phigolf 2 at CES 2023 and give attendees the opportunity to experience the future of golf simulation technology firsthand. Our team has worked hard to create a product that helps golfers of all levels improve their swing year-round, and we can't wait to share it with the CES community. We look forward to meeting with media and showcasing the innovative features of Phigolf 2." - Nana Kim, Marketing Director of Phigolf
Phigolf is thrilled to be part of CES 2023 and looks forward to sharing the Phigolf 2 with attendees. Don't miss this opportunity to see the future of golf simulation technology. Please visit their booth at Tech West Venetian A-C #54105.
About Phigolf: Phigolf is a leading provider of mobile golf simulators, dedicated to helping golfers of all levels improve their swing year-round. Their products offer accurate, real-time feedback and are designed to maximize the effectiveness of practice sessions. With a strong community of over 120,000 avid golfers, Phigolf offers multiple ways for members to connect with each other and find support and camaraderie through their shared love of golf.
