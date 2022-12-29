Pivo Enters Marketing and Licensing Partnership with NDI
New Software Integration Turns Pivo Webcam Feature into High-Quality, Low-Latency Streaming Device
Pivo users will now be able to do things that were never possible with a standard webcam or camera built into their laptops or notebooks. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI technology solutions for content creators, has announced that it is entering into a technology and marketing licensing partnership with Network Device Interface (NDI). Pivo plans to integrate NDI’s software into its webcam feature that is available in the signature Pivo+ camera app.
Live demonstrations will be shown to the media at CES Venetian Expo Hall C Booth #54525, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.
Pivo provides a full range of AI-powered motion-tracking smartphone mounts, accessories, and apps, to help people create better content. By incorporating NDI into its webcam app, Pivo users will be able to harness the power of their smartphone cameras in unprecedented ways.
NDI is a royalty-free software specification that enables video-compatible products (such as a smartphone camera) to deliver and receive high-definition video over a network. The result is a high-quality, low-latency video delivery that is frame accurate and suitable for switching in a live production environment.
“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with NDI and to present it for testing at CES,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “Pivo users will now be able to do things that were never possible with a standard webcam or camera built into their laptops or notebooks. Now they can turn their smartphone into a high-quality, low-latency streaming camera.”
By combining NDI into the webcam feature, Pivo users will enjoy numerous benefits including:
• The ability to turn a smartphone into a high-quality tracking PTZ camera for broadcasting, streaming, video calls, and more.
• The ability to capture low-latency, real-time video from end to end.
• Makes high-quality streaming equipment and software available to virtually anyone with a smartphone.
• A free version will be available as well as a paid version that will provide higher-resolution output with additional video effects, modes, and filters.
Pivo is encouraging all members of the media, as well as retailers and consumers, to visit CES Venetian Expo Hall C Booth #54525.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of multiple innovation and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 150 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@pivo.ai or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
