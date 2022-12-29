SERISIMPLE Is Named PAWS’ New Corporate Community Partner

SERISIMPLE Search into deep into the jungle and find the secret of bamboo

Delaware-based eco-friendly clothing brand SERISIMPLE is the latest corporate community partner of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

NEWARK, DE, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware-based eco-friendly clothing brand SERISIMPLE is the latest corporate community partner of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). SERISIMPLE’s mission is to make the world a better place. In line with this, the company donated $2,500 to PAWS and plans to support the organization through regular yearly campaigns.

Engaging Customers for Maximum Impact

SERISIMPLE was founded by animal activists. As cat owners, they know first-hand how important it is to lend a helping hand to strays. That is why they chose to support the non-profit PAWS, an organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia’s homeless and at-risk pets.

As the city’s largest rescue partner, PAWS provides pet owners and rescue organizations with access to affordable, basic veterinary care. In addition, it works hard to make Philadelphia a no-kill city by saving pets and placing them in loving homes.

To help PAWS in the most effective way, SERISIMPLE will run yearly campaigns leading up to Valentine’s Day. Through their social media channels, they will give followers the opportunity to make a donation and send animals in shelters a valentine. Each donor is then acknowledged and honored through a public post.

A Heart for the Planet and Animals

SERISIMPLE specializes in making environmentally-friendly socks from bamboo fiber. The company hopes to contribute to a greener future by using eco-friendly materials while producing high-quality clothing.

With bamboo plant ingredients effective against bacteria, fungi, mold, mildew, and viruses, it offers all the components to make high-quality textiles. Aside from being ultra-soft, bamboo fiber can also combat bacteria-casuing odors.

Through its products, SERISIMPLE tries to set an example for other corporations to shift to sustainable business and manufacturing practices. In line with its vision for a safer and healthier environment, it also promotes compassion by supporting animals in need.

About SERISIMPLE

SERISIMPLE was founded by a husband and wife team in Newark, Delaware. Unable to find well-made, lightweight, and anti-odor socks that would protect the feet without causing unsettling smells on hot summer days, the couple started to research different materials.

Eventually, they stumbled upon lightweight, environmentally friendly, and anti-odor bamboo fiber that could be used to make bamboo socks. As a result, SERISIMPLE was born. A percentage of all the company’s sales go to different cat shelters and their life-saving programs, as the founders are cat owners and lovers themselves. In addition, the couple donates socks to nursing homes in South Carolina.

To learn more about SERISIMPLE, please visit the company’s website at https://serisimple.com.

