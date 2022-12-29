Bidding Farewell to Winter Wonderland 2022 With a Young Artists Concert

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music of talented young singers and musicians filled Hollywood Boulevard this week at the finale of this year’s L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland.

Although Los Angeles is a major player in the entertainment industry, venues for youth are few. So one purpose of Winter Wonderland, held annually since 1983, is to provide an opportunity for young artists to perform.

The singers and musicians captured the attention of locals and tourists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, packing the audience throughout the evening.

This concert brought to a close the 2022 season for Winter Wonderland, which will return again in 2023 on the evening of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, when Santa waves as he rides by, magically “igniting” thousands of lights that decorate Winter Wonderland’s forest of evergreens and its 60-foot Christmas tree.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. It was then that author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas Tree to the Hollywood community, and the tradition has continued ever since.

For more information on the range, impact and diversity of outreach of Los Angeles Scientology Churches and Scientologists, visit the interactive timeline, “Our Help is Yours,” on the Scientology website.

