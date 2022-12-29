COINANALYST CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinAnalyst Corp. (the “Company”) today announces the resignation of the following directors and officer of the Company:
i. Andrew Sazama as director and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation effective October 20, 2022;
ii. James Greig as director of the Corporation effective December 22, 2022;
iii. David Abbott as director of the Corporation effective December 21, 2022;
iv. Broderick Gunning as director of the Corporation effective December 10, 2022;
v. Dule Vicovac as director of the Corporation effective December 21, 2022; and
vi. John Ross as Chief Financial Officer effective October 20, 2022.
ABOUT CoinAnalyst Corp.
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in
the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.
The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.
The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Pascal Lauria
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Pascal Lauria
i. Andrew Sazama as director and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation effective October 20, 2022;
ii. James Greig as director of the Corporation effective December 22, 2022;
iii. David Abbott as director of the Corporation effective December 21, 2022;
iv. Broderick Gunning as director of the Corporation effective December 10, 2022;
v. Dule Vicovac as director of the Corporation effective December 21, 2022; and
vi. John Ross as Chief Financial Officer effective October 20, 2022.
ABOUT CoinAnalyst Corp.
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in
the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.
The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.
The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Pascal Lauria
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Pascal Lauria
CoinAnalyst Corp.
email us here