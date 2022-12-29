Clean Group Offers Commercial Cleaning Services

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

NSW based Clean Group would like to reach out to local businesses that may be in search of a reliable commercial cleaning service. Clean Group, which occasionally appears in reputable commercial cleaning news, offers a wide range of services aimed at keeping commercial spaces clean. With the help of Clean Group, companies can eliminate the hassle of figuring out exactly how to keep their premises presentable. Companies can also do so for less thanks to Clean Group’s excellent rates. As one of the most reliable commercial cleaners in Sydney, Clean Group makes keeping an office clean the least of any business’ concerns.



Clean Group offers a complete range of professional commercial cleaning services, helping businesses in Sydney and New South Wales with all their cleaning needs. Hiring the company to come and clean an office space is an exceedingly simple and straightforward process. The first step is to get in touch, either through their website or by calling them directly and speaking to their support team about exactly what kind of work needs to be done. Anyone can book a cleaning service or request a quote depending on their preferred schedule. Clean Group will then send their team to the facility which is to be cleaned and evaluate the client’s cleaning requirements and provide an instant quote, detailing the exact cost of meeting their cleaning goals and budget. Finally, once the client and Clean Group come to an agreement regarding the cleaning plan, the NSW commercial cleaning company will then send a team over daily or otherwise depending on the client’s needs and their preferences.



“Our staff has an extensive background in professional cleaning, is well-trained in sophisticated, highly-efficient, eco-friendly cleaning and is always extremely polite and on time,” says the commercial cleaning company. “The cleaning team is trained to use state-of-the-art cleaning equipment for quick and sustainable cleaning services that may also help you save costs. We provide the best quality, all-inclusive cleaning services to all types of business premises. Whether you need covid deep cleaning or are looking for window cleaning, end of lease cleaning, spring cleaning, upholstery cleaning, or any other special cleaning services, you can completely trust Clean Group to do an incredible job at a reasonable price.”



All of Clean Group’s employees are among the most well-trained and well-equipped individuals in their field. They constantly strive to go above and beyond expectations in terms of customer service, quality and reliability. They are confident in their ability to produce excellent results and they offer a guarantee that states that if the client is not happy with the work done, Clean Group will simply fix it. Clean Group has worked with all kinds of business, from large corporations to small start-ups across multiple neighbourhoods. They have experienced everything, and they are ready to deal with anything. The company even features in Sydney commercial cleaning news occasionally.



Clients often leave excellent reviews of Clean Group and their commercial cleaning services online. Lauri Lee says, “One of the most responsive, professional companies I have ever dealt with. I have used their Office Cleaning Service on several occasions, and my business has never looked so clean before. The chemicals they use are so pleasant and very effective; my customers feel very safe knowing we have taken all precautions to disinfect all areas of the office. Very happy with Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, and I will always recommend their services to others.”



Craig B. similarly states, “Clean Group assisted me with cleaning my new unit as well as my rental's end-of-lease cleaning. Both units were absolutely clean, with incredible attention to detail! They were cheerful and courteous cleaners who were a pleasure to converse with. I like that they are a family-owned business because it adds a more personal touch to the cleaning services they offer!”



Find out more about commercial cleaning by reading news for commercial cleaners online. The company can be reached via phone or email as well. Alternatively, customers are welcome to get in touch via the company’s social media platforms.

https://youtu.be/657V21rcKxo

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:



Clean Group

Suji Siv

0291607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Rd, Westmead NSW 2145

Suji Siv