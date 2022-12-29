NFTpay Now Supports Polygon Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Miami, Florida based NFTpay is pleased to announce that they now support the Polygon blockchain. NFTpay allows blockchains to easily accept credit cards for their NFT projects. To learn more about NFTpay and their support with the Polygon Blockchain visit: https://nftpay.xyz/polygon/.

Mike from NFTpay says, “NFTpay’s credit card has already been integrated with many existing blockchains, and now we are pleased to announce that we support the Polygon blockchain as well. Polygon has firmly established itself as the most promising Ethereum scalability project due to its highly capable development team. The expertise behind the team remains the driving force behind Polygon’s growth. We look forward to simplifying the lives of buyers and sellers.”

NFTpay already supports Ethereum, Algorand, Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, Avalanche, EOS, Solana and Cronos. Whether it is a marketplace, 10k NFT collection or website that sells NFTs, NFTpay allows them to easily add a credit card option to increase NFT sales. All any NFT seller needs to do is enter in basic information about their project then copy and paste one line of code. Read more about integrating NFTpay into an NFT marketplace here: https://nftpay.xyz/integrate-now/.

Mike says, “The unfortunate truth is that 99% of potential NFT buyers do not already have cryptocurrency or a crypto wallet, which means that no matter how much they want to buy your NFT, they simply have no way to do so. Once a customer makes it to your page, you need to be able to sell your NFT to them. Our credit card solution makes it very easy for buyers to buy and sellers to sell. It’s that simple.”

NFTpay is fast. They have worked hard to reduce a nine step, multi-day process to something that takes less than a minute. NFTpay’s infrastructure can process thousands of transactions at once, with instant ID checks that help power a lightning-fast sell out. They also have an incredible safe system. All users are verified safely and securely. NFTpay takes care of all of the legal matters so that NFT sellers do not have anything to worry about. The process is also very easy, and anyone interested can purchase NFTs on the go from their phone.

Those using NFTpay’s services are very pleased with what they have to offer. FKN Rich Shark Club says, “Working with NFTpay was (and continues to be) an outstanding experience. Since re-launching our website with their NFTpay integration and recommendations, we have experienced a 35% sales increase.” Similarly, Elysium Club says, “NFTpay has opened up the potential for our project to reach outside the current NFT market to potential new customers who have not yet been onboarded to this exciting new world.”

Jenny from GlamJam/Crypto Gala says, “Working with NFTpay generated a lot of value for Crypto Gala. By working together, we innovated and created NFT tickets that for the first time the consumer could pay with a credit card, which was amazing and very well received. The team is also very attentive and helpful, and had no problem answering our messages during the weekend and at night. I want to continue working with NFTpay, and I love their entire team.” Learn more about projects that have implemented NFTpay here: https://nftpay.xyz/live-nft-drops/.

NFTpay is continuing to work hard to improve their services, and they intend to support Casper and Cardano blockchains soon. NFTpay is also an additional option, and not a replacement for crypto payment, meaning NFT projects can still easily sell their NFTs through their current crypto options. NFTpay is also currently free for anyone doing NFT Projects. NFTpay takes a small fee from the NFT buyer to cover the cost of transactions, but the NFT project still receives their full NFT sale price.





Those who want to learn more about the full range of services offered by NFTpay should visit their official website. Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with Nikki via email or phone. NFTpay also maintains a social media presence on several platforms, and social media users can find them on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram.

