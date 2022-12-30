Consulta De VIN Announces the Release of its Free VIN Decoding & Vehicle History Report Android and iOS App
Consulta De VIN is pleased to announce the launch of “Consultar VIN” the free VIN decoding and vehicle history app, which is set to revolutionize the industryMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulta De VIN is pleased to announce the launch of “Consultar VIN” the free VIN decoding and vehicle history app, which is set to revolutionize the automotive industry as it supports VIN scanning, classic and modern vehicle history reports, online & offline VIN decoding in the fastest known industry time.
Consulta De VIN released a mobile application after its website was considered the best CarFax alternative to be seen in the industry by its reviewers, the “Consultar VIN” app is now available in the google play store and soon be available on Apps Store.
By downloading this mobile application, users will have access to a plethora of vehicle data and specifications: they can decode any VIN, run VIN checks, and uncover the past of any vehicle both modern cars and old classic cars.
The vehicle history report provided by this mobile application is not just affordable but also more detailed compared to what is available elsewhere, therein lies the ownership history, title brand information, odometer rollback issues, theft records (if reported) auction data with 10+ plus photos (when available), inspection records, and service and repair history just to mention a but a few.
One of the beauties of this mobile application is its ability to allow users to decode VINs for free and store vehicle data after decoding a VIN, although the reports are constantly updated, users can keep their vehicle history reports stored in the application for future reference. This feature is a stark contrast to others providing similar services whose reports expire with the passing of time.
Additionally, the “Consultar VIN” is integrated with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology which makes it possible to scan VIN at tight angles and low lighting conditions. This VIN scanning feature has brought an end to all errors associated with the manual handling of VIN numbers.
It is worth mentioning that the web application of Consulta de VIN has been in operation before now, users of this web application can now reap the benefits of this app's top-notch user interface which also offers a great user experience. After downloading this application users can redeem their already existing VIN check credits and use them on the app.
Here is a summary of the features of this application
Online and offline VIN decoding
5-star rated UI
OCR support for VIN scanning
Decodes VIN in seconds
Support classic VIN decoding
13-digit VIN check
Decodes VINs less than 17-digit
Provides classic vehicle history reports
Provides modern vehicle history reports
Has a live chat support system
Access to previous VIN search anytime from the app
About Consulta De VIN
Consulta De VIN has grown to become a force to be reckoned with in the provision of vehicle history reports, VIN decoding services, and license plate lookup services in the Latin-American region, the vehicle history provided is thus made available via the web application and mobile platform, to contact us visit our official website or use the contact information in the press release.
Fahad Iqbal
Vehicle Databases Inc.
+1 800-657-2953
