Battery Storage is the Key to Energy Infrastructure

The Salgenx salt water flow battery may prove a valuable grid based storage solution for energy infrastructure.

MADISON, WI, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conventional power plants supply energy to the grid by way of oil, gas, coal, and nuclear as the energy storage media (fuel) which is subject to supply and demand pressures. Those pressures are presented to the energy consumer in forms of price shocks, brownouts, or blackouts when supplies are cut. Renewables such as solar and wind are at the whims of nature, which supply power often at times when it is not needed. The solution to energy stability for grid based power systems is large scale battery storage.

The salt water redox flow battery can use brine (salt) water sources as part of their energy solution, which includes power plant cooling ponds, oil and gas producer water, the ocean, and many other sources. This is the perfect match for the transition from conventional power plants to renewables, by providing large scale storage at the source of power generation. This provides energy supply balance and elasticity. For the consumer the end result is a seamless supply of power and more stable prices.

A redox flow battery uses two separate tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes. While this may not be perfect for a car or truck, it certainly is for large scale storage for wind and solar power, like the Tesla megapack.

Not only is it scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane which complicates the process, and has impeded their rise to commercial success. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery can be sourced and assembled on-site using shipping containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, lithium mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, desalination effluent, and even in your home water conditioning system.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative, which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

