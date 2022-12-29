North Carolina's November County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s counties in November, increased in four, and remained unchanged in four. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3 percent while Buncombe and Orange Counties each had the lowest at 3.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.9 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.1 percent. The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.8 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% November 84 16 0 October (revised) 82 18 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 66 counties, decreased in 20 counties, and remained unchanged in 14. Eleven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, three decreased, and one remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in November by 26,268 to 4,922,940, while those unemployed decreased by 9,287 to 193,189. Since November 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 100,977, while those unemployed increased 6,359.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 when the state unemployment rate for December 2022 will be released.

