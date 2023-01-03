ALCOEATS BLENDS WARM AROMAS AND HEALTH BENEFITS IN ITS NEW NAMA TEA
Tea’s the season to add the nutritious benefits and exotic flavors of Nama Tea, Detox Kahwa tea, perfect to complement every occasion and time of the day.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to start the new year and withstand the first days of cold January than with a cozy cup of tea that warms the soul and brings peace and serenity while also cleansing the body. Once again, AlcoEats brings forward its unique signature, combining flavors and nutrition, and announces the latest addition to its line: Nama, Ayurvedic Detox Tea.
The delicious blend of Kahwa tea, crafted by the team of flavors experts at AlcoEats, is designed to help detoxify the body and provide a range of health benefits. Perfect to pair for an afternoon snack with the "Mi-Amore" sweet cashews or ideal to cozy up in the morning with a gratitude journal and a meditation ritual, Nama Tea adds a new AlcoEats healthy and delicious pantry must-have, always with clean and authentic natural ingredients to complement every occasion and every time of the day.
The Ayurvedic Detox Nama Tea is made with only the finest ingredients of a Kahwa tea, including green tea leaves and a blend of traditional Ayurvedic herbs such as ginger and saffron. This unique combination helps to stimulate the body's natural detoxification processes, aiding in removing toxins and impurities.
Used for centuries in many Central Asian countries, Kahwa tea is a traditional blend known for its help with digestion, metabolism support, immune health, and skin health. In addition, Nama Tea also provides a host of other health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, green tea leaves can help to protect the body from the harmful effects of free radicals by naturally cleansing the body of toxins. The spices in the blend add more anti-inflammatory properties, making it the perfect way to be energized and feel prepared to face the day ahead.
With tea being the second most consumed beverage in the world, and by fusing health benefits with aroma and delicious exotic flavors, Nama Ayurvedic Detox Kahwa Tea will be the perfect match whether someone is looking to support the body's natural detoxification processes or simply enjoy a delicious, healthy warm beverage.
Innovating relentlessly since 2019, AlcoEats continues in its mission to enrich the better-for-you foods industry, with cutting edge pantry goods that easily transform into incomparably flavorsome and nourishing Indian-inspired tasting experiences.
The new delicious and comforting Nama Tea is an easy and effective way to improve overall health and well-being. Its new rich and deep notes will complete AlcoEats' extensive line of high-quality and delicious sauces, seasonings, nuts, and premium coffees, growing the versatile line perfect for adding flavor and depth to any dish and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Perfect for complementing a day of healthful eating or balancing a less healthy day, Nama Tea will be launched in January, right on time for National Hot Tea Month and New Year’s resolutions.
AlcoEats is available at the local retailers, Sprouts grocery stores and on Amazon.
For more information about AlcoEats snacking cashews, sauces, seasonings, coffees and teas, visit AlcoEats.com, Instagram or Facebook.
