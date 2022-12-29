Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,722 in the last 365 days.

Acrow Certified to ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has noted it recently obtained ISO 37001 certification after independent review of its anti-bribery policies and procedures. ISO 37001 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization in 2016 to assist organizations in establishing and maintaining an anti-bribery system, including measures and controls representing global anti-bribery good practice.

Bribery is a key issue for businesses operating in both local and global markets, and the Acrow Group has long been committed to a policy of zero tolerance to all forms of corruption across its international footprint. The company’s Ethics and Conduct Policy is applicable to all Acrow Group personnel, representatives and distributors, and will be independently certified annually for compliance with ISO 37001.

Mark Joosten, Acrow’s President and COO, said, “We are extremely proud to be among the growing number of global firms recognizing the importance of ISO 37001 in implementing successful anti-bribery management systems. We have worked to continuously improve our ethics policies over the years, and believe markets thrive with good governance, leading to more opportunity for all.”

Added Bill Killeen, Acrow’s CEO, “Utilizing a renowned and internationally recognized set of standards and morals to prevent bribery and corruption is illustrative of our commitment to supporting transparent business practices everywhere we operate.”

Media contact:
Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

 


You just read:

Acrow Certified to ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.