Acrow Certified to ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has noted it recently obtained ISO 37001 certification after independent review of its anti-bribery policies and procedures. ISO 37001 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization in 2016 to assist organizations in establishing and maintaining an anti-bribery system, including measures and controls representing global anti-bribery good practice.

Bribery is a key issue for businesses operating in both local and global markets, and the Acrow Group has long been committed to a policy of zero tolerance to all forms of corruption across its international footprint. The company’s Ethics and Conduct Policy is applicable to all Acrow Group personnel, representatives and distributors, and will be independently certified annually for compliance with ISO 37001.

Mark Joosten, Acrow’s President and COO, said, “We are extremely proud to be among the growing number of global firms recognizing the importance of ISO 37001 in implementing successful anti-bribery management systems. We have worked to continuously improve our ethics policies over the years, and believe markets thrive with good governance, leading to more opportunity for all.”

Added Bill Killeen, Acrow’s CEO, “Utilizing a renowned and internationally recognized set of standards and morals to prevent bribery and corruption is illustrative of our commitment to supporting transparent business practices everywhere we operate.”

