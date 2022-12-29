OPSWAT Closes 2022 with Tremendous Global Growth

Critical Infrastructure Protection leader exceeds 600 employees across 21 countries to meet customer demand

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing momentum from a successful H1 2022, OPSWAT, a global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced significant global growth as customer demand increases. In the past year, OPSWAT expanded to 14 global offices with presence in India, Australia, Germany and United Kingdom, increased the worldwide team to more than 600 employees and added over 30,000 certified OPSWAT Academy professionals.

“I am continuously astounded by what we’ve been able to accomplish at OPSWAT,” stated Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. “In the last two years, we’ve achieved significant growth protecting mission-critical organizations from today’s catastrophic malware and zero-day attacks. This past year we’ve focused on expanding our global footprint, driving product innovation and increasing our team to ensure an excellent customer experience. I could not be prouder of what this team has achieved and look forward to hitting more milestones in 2023.”

OPSWAT’s H2 2022 milestones include:

Expanded Global Reach and Executive Team

Opened the first Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab in Asia, providing organizations interactive demonstrations of the latest network security trends and solutions, particularly through real-world use cases and attacks on information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environments.

Appointed Tomer Zuker to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to drive the company’s global marketing and go-to-market strategy by helping OPSWAT scale its dynamic portfolio of products and presence in the global CIP market.

Promoted Stephen Gorham from Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Global Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gorham’s transition from CIO and Head of Global Operations to COO reflects his security and operational achievements over the past year.

Delivered Market-Leading Product Innovation through New Products and Certifications

Established MetaDefender Cloud Email Security solution as a service. This new cloud offering gives organizations the same advanced email security controls but with the added benefits of reduced costs, scalability, ease of operation and improved efficiency.

Acquired all assets of Filescan.IO, a free next-gen malware analysis platform with a focus on Indicators of Compromise ("IOCs").

Launched OPSWAT Neuralyzer, a new neural network cybersecurity product that enables OT personnel to protect their critical environments and supply chain through asset discovery, inventory management, network visibility, and vulnerability and risk management. With its intuitive OT interface, Neuralyzer goes from easy out-of-the-box installation to providing visibility into OT networks and threats in under five minutes.

Announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The connector uses OPSWAT MetaAccess SaaS compliance solution to enable Ping Identity's customers to include MetaAccess' deep compliance checking capabilities into a DaVinci orchestrated security process.

Partnered with Energywell Technology Co., Ltd., a leading provider of safety and control systems with a focus on energy, transportation, and infrastructure network security, to provide Operational Technology (OT) and industrial environments integrated cybersecurity solutions for the Taiwan market.

Received Third-Party Recognition and Endorsements Validating Company and Product Leadership

Achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency in the Data Protection category. This designation recognizes that OPSWAT has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with cybersecurity expertise in Data Protection to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

OPSWAT Academy was recognized with the “Professional Certification Program of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) endorsed the OPSWAT Academy for its nine-month training program, which facilitates skills development in the state and matches employees’ skills with employers’ requirements.

