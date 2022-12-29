PHILIPPINES, December 29 - Press Release

December 29, 2022 #IMEEsibuyas ON THEIR WAY Senator Imee Marcos has stepped in to increase the supply of onions that can be sold at Php170 per kilo in Kadiwa outlets and rolling stores before the New Year. Marcos called "pointless" the Department of Agriculture's (DA's) plan to raise the suggested retail price (SRP) of onions to control runaway prices that reached Php720 per kilo on Wednesday. The DA should instead tap a neglected source of funding, she said, to expedite the harvest and direct purchase of locally grown onions for delivery to Metro Manila. "Activate the Php140-million fund from the 2021 budget, which was realigned for the DA's Food Mobilization Program this year," the senator pointed out. "Raising the SRP for onions from Php170 to Php250 per kilo only invites more ridicule, with market prices now more than four times the present SRP," she added. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, initiated on Wednesday the direct purchase of up to 300,000 kilos of onions from Nueva Ecija farmers' cooperatives whose grants she had sponsored from the DA's Kadiwa program. On the same day, she also contacted Metro Manila mayors to add Kadiwa outlets in wet markets and to map out the routes for Kadiwa rolling stores. "As of this morning, the mayors of Las Piñas, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Manila, Makati, and Valenzuela have confirmed their support. I am confident that more onions can be sold at Kadiwa prices on December 30 and 31," Marcos said. Onion harvests will continue until February in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, and Oriental Mindoro. "A strategy for their purchase and delivery should already be ironed out. Down the road, a more efficient system of monitoring agricultural output must be put in place, or we will always be at the mercy of hoarders and smugglers in cahoots with corrupt officials at the DA," the senator said. #IMEEsibuyas, ON THE WAY NA Kumilos na si Senador Imee Marcos para maparami ang supply ng mga sibuyas na maibebenta sa halagang P170 lang kada kilo sa mga Kadiwa outlet at rolling store bago ang pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon. Binigyang diin ni Marcos na walang saysay ang plano ng Department of Agriculture na itaas ang suggested retail price (SRP) ng sibuyas para makontrol ang mga runaway na presyo na umabot sa Php720 kada kilo noong Miyerkoles. Sinabi ng Senador na dapat ilabas ng DA ang isang nakatenggang pondo para mapabilis ang pag-aani at direktang pagbili ng lokal na sibuyas at paghahatid nito sa Metro Manila. "Gastusin na ang Php140-million fund mula sa 2021 budget, na ni-realign o inilipat para sa Food Mobilization Program ng DA ngayong taon," giit ng senador. "Ang pagtataas ng SRP para sa sibuyas mula Php170 hanggang Php250 kada kilo ay aani lang ng pangungutya, dahil mahigit pa sa apat na beses ang itinaas ng presyo sa palengke kumpara sa umiiral na SRP," dagdag pa ni Marcos. Nitong Miyerkoles, pinasimulan ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Cooperatives, ang direktang pagbili ng hanggang 300,000 kilo ng sibuyas mula sa mga kooperatiba ng mga magsasaka ng Nueva Ecija na kanyang inisponsoran sa pamamagitan ng programang Kadiwa ng DA. Sa parehong araw, nakipag-ugnayan din sya sa mga Mayor ng Metro Manila para madagdagan ang mga Kadiwa outlet sa mga palengke at maikasa na ang mga ruta para sa mga rolling store. "Simula kaninang umaga, kinumpirma ng mga Mayor ng Las Pinas, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Maynila, Makati at Valenzuela ang kanilang suporta. Kumpyansa ako na mas maraming sibuyas ang maaaring mabenta na pang-Kadiwa ang presyo bukas, Disyembre 30 hanggang sa Sabado, December 31," ani Marcos. Magpapatuloy ang anihan ng sibuyas hanggang Pebrero sa Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac at Oriental Mindoro na pwedeng ibuhos sa NCR. "Kailangang plantsahin na ang diskarte sa pagbili at paghahatid ng mga sibuyas. Kinakailangang mailatag na din ang mas episyenteng sistema ng pagmo-monitor sa mga ani, dahil kung hindi, palagi na lang tayong biktima ng hoarders at mga smuggler na kasabwat ng mga tiwaling opisyal ng DA," diin ni Marcos.