Nancy wants DICT, telcos setup kiosks for SIM registration

PHILIPPINES, December 29 - Press Release
December 29, 2022

To help internet-deprived, non-techie mobile users
"Confusion brings out all sorts of problems."

As reports of spurious text messages, suspicious links to websites, and confusion surrounding SIM card registration abound, Sen. Nancy Binay today asked government agencies and telecommunication providers to setup mobile kiosks to assist mobile phone registrants.

According to the senator, mobile kiosks in malls, plazas, schools, community centers will both serve as an information booth, and a registration center.

"Siguro, pwede nating tingnan as a template or operational model during the pandemic ang 'gaya ng Covid vaccination centers sa LGUs. Meaning, isang offsite venue that would serve as in inquiry/information booth, and at the same time as a registration center that would assist non-techie mobile users, and those without internet access," Binay suggested.

She said that confusion in the registration, and the unexpected technical glitches have brought out problems on both ends of the registration process.

"Naiintindihan natin ang birth pains ng telcos, kaya mas mainam na i-simplify natin ang proseso sa pagre-register, at tulungan yung mga 'di gaanong pamilyar sa online transactions. Kaya gusto natin na ang DICT, NTC, ang mga telco, PIA, media, at LGUs na mag-collaborate at magkaroon ng sistema tulad ng ginawa sa vaccination drive but modified and adapted for purposes of SIM registration," Binay pointed out.

The senator likewise urged the DICT to come up with an omnibus and unified nationwide information drive to guide the public about SIM card registration, and provide free internet access in offsite registration centers for mobile users who do not have internet access.

There are more than 160 million active mobile users in the Philippines.

