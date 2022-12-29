Submit Release
Dow Jones Celebrates 2022 Achievements

Dow Jones provides world-class journalism and trusted data and analysis throughout the most impactful moments of the year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones & Company, a leading global provider of news and business information, today shared its most notable 2022 achievements, including market-moving journalism, acquisitions in emerging industries and customer-centric product offerings. 

“In a year of unprecedented volatility, Dow Jones has risen to meet the moment,” said Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal Almar Latour. “With our readers and customers at the center of all we do, we’ve collectively done amazing work during difficult circumstances—providing unparalleled coverage and analysis each and every day as events unfolded.”

Highlights from Dow Jones’s substantial achievements in 2022 included:

About Dow Jones
Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

