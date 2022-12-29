Submit Release
Shopify Partners with Bridgeline to Offer New Prescriptive Marketing Dashboard

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that its prescriptive marketing dashboard, eCommerce360, is now available within the app store on the Shopify platform.

Shopify has partnered with Bridgeline to power analytics and prescribe new revenue strategies for their base of more than 4 million users across 175 countries. Users now can integrate the Bridgeline eCommerce360 (e360) app to their Shopify sites and use the e360 dashboard directly within the Shopify admin interface.

The e360 Shopify app serves as a central hub for all performance data, offering custom reporting that allows Shopify users to understand key metrics related to traffic, conversion, and the average order value of their buyers. The dashboard tracks these metrics and prescribes actionable insights on how to drive revenue growth.

The e360 Shopify app follows a long history of Bridgeline products integrated into commerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Salesforce B2B Commerce and Magento. Bridgeline intends to use its experience as a successful commerce partner to aid Shopify customers in the future.

"The eCommerce360 Shopify app is designed to provide value to Shopify commerce websites by leveraging its powerful analytics and recommendation capabilities," says John Murcott, Bridgeline’s Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy. "We are proud to establish a connection with the Shopify platform and aid their users in their site optimization and revenue strategies."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


