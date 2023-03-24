Kansas City Cash Home Buyer Launches Its Newly Improved House Buying Process
Shawn Buys Houses KC continues to help Missouri homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free through its newly improved home-buying solution
Our newly improved home-buying solution is designed to meet the changing needs of Missouri homeowners. You can get an all-cash fair offer within 24 hours and close in as little as seven days.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Buys Houses, Kansas City’s leading and most reputable real estate solutions and investment firm, announces the roll-out of its newly improved home-buying solution.
— Shawn Foster
It is done to provide better service to homeowners struggling to sell their properties in Missouri.
The newly improved home-buying solution has the same process as the original one.
Still, in this version, Shawn Buys Houses KC made sure that everything is 100% transparent and that the transaction process is faster than the previous one.
“We believe that we should keep innovating our processes to keep tabs on the needs of our clients,” shared Shawn Foster, owner and founder of Shawn Buys Houses KC.
“Through the years of being the best house buying company in Kansas City, we have learned that flexibility should be part of the primary factors when dealing with different types of clients,”
Foster revealed that to make the process faster, once potential clients submitted the information about the properties they want to sell, the Shawn Buys Houses KC team usually gets back with a fair cash offer within 24 hours.
On its website, Shawn Buys Houses KC featured the four steps involved in its newly improved home-buying process:
Home sellers submit information about their properties – They should provide basic information, such as the condition and occupancy situation,
If it’s a property Shawn Buys Houses KC’s team is interested in, they will contact the seller to set up a quick appointment,
Shawn Buys Houses KC will present the seller a fair written, no-obligation offer. If it works for the seller, then it’s great! If not, Shawn Buys Houses KC won’t push for it. They don’t get to buy every property they look at,
Shawn Buys Houses KC uses a reputable local title company to close every deal and cash in the clients’ hands in as little as seven days.
Foster shared how its newly improved home-buying process has greatly helped its clients.
Ashleigh Cox, a satisfied client, praised Shawn Buys Houses KC for its excellent communication during the transaction process.
“Shawn was amazing throughout this entire process, and helpful with anything I needed. He was sensitive to the loss of my father and wanting to help the process go smoothly for me and my siblings. EXCELLENT communication on every step of the process and always easy to reach. Upfront and honest about what to expect. He was so professional in every aspect one would expect in a situation like mine, and after dealing with others in the same business I can honestly say that I HIGHLY recommend Shawn and will refer others to him in the future,” Cox wrote on Shawn Buys Houses KC’s Google Business Review page.
Broteinshake, another happy customer, also appreciated how Shawn and his team made the whole process easy to understand.
“Shawn was amazing throughout the entire process. He was great about explaining the whole process and answering any questions I had. Great experience. I would recommend to anyone,” he wrote on Shawn Buys Houses KC’s Google Business Review page.
Shawn Buys Houses KC is a real estate solutions and investment firm in Kansas City specializing in house buying.
Its simple home-buying solution has helped many Missouri homeowners quickly get rid of their burdensome houses.
It is run by a team of investors and problem solvers who can buy houses fast with a fair all-cash offer.
Missouri homeowners planning to sell their homes to Shawn Buys Houses KC can contact its team at 542-2776 or visit its website and read Shawn Buys Houses reviews.
