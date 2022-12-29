Tidal Financial Group Ends 2022 With a Bang!

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022 was a wild year all around in the financial industry. Despite turbulent market conditions, the ETF market continued to grow, and Tidal Financial Group played a major role in this growth by helping new ETF issuers and entrepreneurs launch, grow and market their unique innovative and alternative ETFs.



Even though the market conditions were volatile, Tidal was the platform of choice for 31 new ETFs in 2022, a record for the platform. The 31 new ETF launches bring Tidal’s total number of ETFs to a new high of 71! Tidal is poised to take the strong momentum from 2022 and capitalize off it in the new year with more partners, more ETFs, and more assets! In addition, Tidal is proud to be an ETF industry pioneer, empowering a new generation of ETF issuers by bringing tremendous innovation and years of experience to an all-in-one, holistic platform that is ready and eager to bring new ideas to market.

During 2022, Tidal experienced outsized growth due to a robust capabilities set focused on alternatives, derivatives, and thought-leaders bringing innovative ideas to the table. Tidal’s growth throughout the year attracted the attention of FTV Capital, a leading Private Equity firm in the space, who then made a growth investment in the company to support Tidal’s mission and enable the platform to continue expanding and delivering industry-leading services to new ETF issuers.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

