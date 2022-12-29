Rick Simpson Movie

New Rick Simpson Movie in Production

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new documentary film sponsored by Simpson Foundation is currently in the works. It highlights Rick Simpson’s medical condition and the challenges he went through starting in the 90’s to develop what is known today as “Rick Simpson Oil” or “RSO”.

A significant portion of the funds raised for the project, will come from sites such as Kickstarter, IndieGogo and Patreon.

“Creating a crowdfunding campaign for a movie requires a lot of work,” said Andreas Larson, the CFO of Simpson Foundation. “Things have changed quite a bit since Rick’s first documentary in 2008, Run From The Cure. This is the first glance into his bout with cancer; how he healed himself and helped others do the same through natural means”.

Rick’s story begins in 1997. One day while working as an engineer in a hospital, the room he was in began to fill with toxic fumes. Unfortunately, he was on top of a ladder which caused him to breathe in the heavy fumes. This caused him to faint and fall causing a serious brain injury. His treatment consisted of prescription drugs which left him in a vegetative-like state and physically disabled. After doing some research on alternative treatments, he decided to start growing cannabis. Not only did it relieve all of his symptoms, he was able to live his life again. His doctors dismissed his revelation, and after a short time, he was no longer seeing them.

One doctor did give useful advice, which was to turn the plant into oil, since smoking any kind of medicine is not the healthiest way to consume. Rick began extracting the essential oils from his plants and developed a new product known as Rick Simpson Oil (RSO). It turns out Rick unknowingly started a medical revolution in Canada. His story presented pivotal information about natural therapies that is hard to ignore. It also fostered a healthy amount of cynicism of traditional institutions of medicine that hold their own special interest. Rick wanted to show the world the truth about cannabis, and he became a pariah in the eyes of the Canadian government and pharmaceutical corporations.