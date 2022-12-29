Red OnX Wins $15K First Prize in Local Business Competition Held by Las Vegas Urban League and Wells Fargo Bank

Red OnX wins first prize of $15k in local business competition with 35 entries due to the value of time and money businesses save when they use Red OnX.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red OnX specializes in the “business in a box” solution, which offers small and medium-sized businesses enterprise-level functionality at an affordable cost. They provide a website, hosting, eCommerce tools, powerful built-in marketing tools, and functionality to grow a business without needing any coding or technical expertise.Red OnX typically saves businesses $400 or more monthly compared to some of the most popular solutions, including Squarespace, Constant Contact, MailChimp, Wix, and WordPress.According to the organizer and judge, Dino Browne, the Executive Director of the Innovation Center For Entrepreneurship of the Las Vegas Urban League, “... RedOnX clearly outlined what their business is, what it does, and how it adds value to customers and the community." He also said, “They know exactly what they're doing, how they’re going to grow, and when.”The strategic thought that went into the business model is evident in the combination of services the company chooses to streamline. As an alternative to other prominent options, Red OnX seamlessly integrates all the features that must often be purchased and added separately, including web hosting and a drag-and-drop website builder. It also includes website traffic analytics, so businesses have all the information they need to improve and grow their services.Good marketing is key to any successful business. Therefore, RedOnX incorporates an email marketing campaign platform (starting with 15,000 monthly emails), a marketing automation platform, social media scheduling, and a campaign analytics platform. It also includes programming services to connect numerous marketing and eCommerce software systems.Furthermore, blog capability is a part of the monthly payment alongside Search Engine Optimization (SEO) analytics and recommendations so that business owners can ensure that their site ranks well and reaches the ideal clients. Access to millions of stock photos helps ensure engaging content with the appropriate visual elements that help improve blog content and make it more attractive to potential customers.Other elements included are membership portal builders, shopping carts, online form builders, split testing, and link- tracking software. Essentially, businesses no longer need an assortment of tools like MailChimp for email newsletter campaigns, Hubspot for CRM, SEMRush for SEO, ClickFunnels for lead capture forms with automation, and Baremetrics for site analytics.The Las Vegas Urban League, which helped run the competition alongside Wells Fargo bank, is dedicated to empowering communities with the LVUL Entrepreneurship Center. The center assists small businesses and entrepreneurs to ensure everyone has equal access to the strategic intervention required to succeed.These interventions include technical assistance, strategic planning, mentorship, and links to resources that will help small businesses and entrepreneurs attain their financial aims. To do this, the center offers extensive financial training, which allows participants to earn more and helps them understand how to ensure that what they make can be grown through savings and assets.Seeing as the focus is on promoting successful small businesses and entrepreneurs, Red OnX won because, as judge Marcel Schaerer says, “I chose to vote for Red OnX as they were the most set up for success.” This says something about the Red OnX business model, as the recommendation comes from the Deputy Director of the Southern Nevada Department of Business and Industry.The money is sure to go towards ensuring that Red OnX grows, and fulfills the hopes of the judges who decided that the company was the worthy winner.Media Contact: