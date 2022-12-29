Global Algae Products Market is Expected to be at Worth of US$ 5.41 Bn in 2023 and Likely to Cross a Revenue of US$ 9.15 Bn at a CAGR of 5.4% by year 2033-end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc. experts

Consumer Awareness of Algae Products and Health benefits of Omega-3 to Surge the Demand: Explore the Latest Research Report by FMI. Increased Use of Algae Products in the Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Sectors Supports Algae products Sales in Germany

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Algae Products Market size is projected to be worth US$ 5.41 Bn in 2023 and surpasses US$ 9.15 Bn by 2033. The sales of algae products are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



The rising adoption of algae in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has significantly influenced market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for algae biomass for nutraceutical applications is expected to offer algae product manufacturers with a lucrative source of revenue. The growing industrial application of algae is providing companies with opportunities, which has encouraged market expansion.

Some businesses now provide algae-based CO2 collection and biofuel generation, giving them a new revenue stream. Wastewater remediation by algae products presents a substantial opportunity to lower wastewater treatment costs for organizations that manage home and industrial wastewater. Consumers' shifting dietary tastes and a paradigm shift toward preventative health management strategies in response to rising healthcare expenses and the growing burden of lifestyle-related illnesses are predicted to boost the market for algal products.

Algae are a good source of protein as a result, they are likely to be used as both food and a feedstock. An increase in food industry investment is having an impact on the market for products manufactured from algae. Growing consumer health consciousness and their growing demand for healthy foods are having an influence on the overall market for algal products. The easy availability of low-cost alternatives, however, is a substantial barrier to the industry's growth.

Key Takeaways from the Algae Products Market

The United States dominates the market for algae products, with an expected value of US$ 2.64 billion over the projected period.

China has the second highest market share, valued US$ 2.21 billion, and is expected to rise at a 7.9% CAGR during the projection period.

Demand for algae products in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The market for algae products is expected to profit considerably from an increase in protein supplement usage in Japan.

Cosmetics applications are expected to generate more than US$ 165 million in revenue by 2032. Due to the growing number of personal care and cosmetics algae, the use of algae products in personal care goods is projected to expand.

Through 2033, the green algae segment is expected to see the quickest CAGR of 5.5%.

The brown algae category dominated the global market in 2033, accounting for 28% of the market, in terms of revenue share.





What are the Players in the Algae Products Industry Doing?

The majority of manufacturers are focusing on boosting their current production capacity by increasing sales in a number of these locations because the market has not yet been consolidated by significant players. The companies are also focusing on developing novel techniques for manufacturing and storing nutritional supplements. In order to make the manufacturing of algae products profitable, a number of corporations and governmental bodies are working to cut both capital and operating expenses. Many stakeholders have selected algae production, which makes use of water and terrain unsuitable for other uses.

Major Players in the Algae Products Market

Algatechnologies, Ltd.

BASF SE

ADM

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion NV

Corteva Agriscience

CP Kelco ApS

Cyanotech Corporation

I.D. Parry India Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Ingredion, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Roquette

Royal DSM NV

Recent Developments in the Algae Products Market

The first seaweed powder product in the WavePure ADG family, WavePure ADG 8250, was available in February 2021. This "pleasant and adaptable" marine ingredient was developed to emphasize the silky and creamy dairy textures and to offer gelling and thickening properties from an organoleptic perspective.

In October 2020, Cyanotech Corporation announced the launch of BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a unique delivery form, water-dispersible powder, in both 1% and 2% concentrations.

In April 2021, Yemoja released EPS-Revive, a topical external polysaccharide sulfate (EPS) beauty component derived from a red algae species, as a part of a new range of skincare products based on algae.





Segmentation Analysis in the Algae Products Market

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Source:

Brown Algae

Blue-green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



