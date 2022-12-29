Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Growth Trajectory

Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Report 2022”, the polymethyl methacrylate market is predicted to reach a value of $5.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.17%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The polymethyl methacrylate global market is expected to reach $7.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.55%. The increasing demand for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) in the electronic and automobile industries is contributing to the growth of the polymethyl methacrylate market.

Key Trends In The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market

The development of bio-based PMMA is providing opportunities to expand and is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Bio-based PMMA is supposed to be a substitute in medical devices due to its biocompatibility compared to others. The medical industry has a higher demand for bio-based PMMA. Companies are also increasingly working on introducing new bio-based PMMA. For instance, in November 2021, Arkema launched a new advanced bio-circular polyamide 11 medical polymer. This polyamide 11 contains castor beans, which do not directly involve the food chain and do not harm the forest. Increasing the use of a product like castor bean is expected to increase the demand for bio-based PMMA.

Overview Of The Polymethyl Methacrylate Market

The polymethyl methacrylate global market consists of sales of polymethyl methacrylate materials by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as a substitute for glass in products such as illuminated signs, skylights, shatterproof windows, and aircraft canopies. Polymethyl methacrylate is a synthetic polymer that is hardened at room temperature and has low strength and low toxicity. PMMA is used in various industries, such as automotives, electronics, construction, signs and displays, and sanitary ware.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Form: Extruded Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet, Pellets, Beads

By End User Industries: Buildings and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Signs and Displays, Others (Medical, Furniture)

By Grade: General Purpose Grade, Optical Grade

By Geography: The polymethyl methacrylate global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arkema SA (France), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), CHI MEI Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

