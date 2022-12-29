Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Growth Trajectory

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022”, the post-harvest treatment market is predicted to reach a value of $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting many markets across the globe. The post-harvest treatment market is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.70%. An increase in awareness of post-harvest treatments is expected to propel the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.

Request a Free Sample now to gain a better understanding of post-harvest treatment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5807&type=smp

Key Trends In The Post-Harvest Treatment Market

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the post-harvest treatment market. Companies that are into post-harvest treatment are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in June 2020, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a US-based company and a leader in the post-harvest treatment industry, announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell $150 million to Paine Schwartz Partners. This investment will enable Paine Schwartz Partners to move initiatives in the field of post-harvest treatment forward more quickly.

Overview Of The Post-Harvest Treatment Market

The post-harvest treatment market consists of sales of post-harvest treatment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a variety of products that are treated before storage in order to reduce spoilage and improve appearance and marketability. Post-harvesting treatment mainly focuses on the treatment methods for fresh fruits and vegetables through crop treatments such as degrading, curing, wax coating, and application of growth regulators. These treatments are also effective in reducing cooling damage in refrigerated storage.

Learn more on the global post-harvest treatment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/post-harvest-treatment-global-market-report

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Cleaners, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors

• By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

• By Geography: The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JBT Corporation, Syngenta, Nufarm, AgroFresh, Decco, Bayer, Pace International, Xeda International, Fomesa Fruitech, Citrosol

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth post-harvest treatment global market research. The market report analyzes post-harvest treatment global market size, post-harvest treatment global market growth drivers, post-harvest treatment global market segments, post-harvest treatment market major players, post-harvest treatment market growth across geographies, and post-harvest treatment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The post-harvest treatment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Fungicides Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fungicides-global-market-report

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC