World Logic Day Comes to Austin, Texas Hosted by Logictry

Thought leaders congregate for World Logic Day observed by UNESCO to harness intellectual history, practical implications & conceptual significance of logic.
I sought to bring together some of the leading minds across disciplines to showcase innovative solutions to promote the field...and safeguard our human engagement to feedback solutions”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic has been studied by many civilizations throughout history and, even in its earliest forms, played an integral role in the development of philosophy and the sciences; although, there is little public awareness on the importance and celebration of logic. Since inception in 2019, World Logic Day (WLD) is observed every year by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to harness intellectual history, practical implications, and conceptual significance of logic to the attention of science communities as well as the general public.
This year, Logictry hosts an invite-only forum in Austin Texas at The Long Center on January 12th 2023 in collaboration with the UN curating a playground of various international experts to cultivate connectivity, solutions, and knowledge transfer. Logictry is a no-code knowledge management platform that builds your company’s brain. You can think of it as the Logic Layer missing from your technology stack. Logictry is also the parent company of Logic.Wiki (building the world’s brain) and worldlogicday.com (uniting the world’s brains).
WLD is hosted by some of the leading trailer blazers in the space, Chelsea Toler & Chris Fronda who comment on the event this year.
Chelsea Toler, Co-Founder of Logictry and Chief Impact Officer commenting on the event:
"Celebrating World Logic Day is a space for us to provide solutions and highlight others helping to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges; I am delighted to host a much needed voice in the market. I sought to bring together some of the leading minds across disciplines to showcase innovative solutions to promote the field. The discipline is often polarized, with any sort of disruptive innovation we also need, and should continue to, safeguard our human engagement to feedback solutions. We are looking forward to bringing this ecosystem together on the 12th of January 2023 to celebrate World Logic Day."
Chelsea Toler’s career sits at the nexus between the impact investing ecosystem and philanthropic giving. She is a Founding Partner at Nova Impact alongside Co-Founder Olivia Dell and the President of the KFG Foundation which focuses on educating and empowering young leaders pursuing their impact and philanthropic journeys.
She has led global philanthropic investment initiatives raising in excess of USD 50mil+ and deploying capital that touched over 750 non-profits. As a next gen leader, her investment thesis is “capital for good” and she serves as the Chief Impact Officer of Logictry-- a host for World Logic Day 2023 in Austin Texas this year.
Chris Fronda, Co-Founder & Chief Logic Officer commenting on the event:
"Logictry seeks to address the dangers of the mis-information gap and to democratize expertise. Technology is a tool– I Founded Logictry to showcase a vision around “technology for good” to enable communities to access reliable and accurate information. Celebrating World Logic Day is a space for us to highlight the solutions and innovative outlets to democratize knowledge; I am delighted to host a much needed voice in the market.”
Chris Fronda is the Co-Founder of the LOGIC MOVEMENT looking to democratize access to education, expertise and opportunity. He serves as the Chief Information Officer of Logictry. Chris Fronda began his career managing USD 25mil+ product line and then built systems software for some of the world’s leading corporations such as Pfizer, Nasa, and Apple.
Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact Strategist, ranked by the Founder Institute within the top 20 Impact & Sustainability Start-Up Leaders across Europe and selected as one of the 27 Climate Challenge Labs inside the Innovation Zone at the United Nations’ COP27. As a speaker at the 2023 World Logic Day comments on the event:
“I am honored to participate in UNESCO's World Logic Day (WLD) and believe Logictry, and forums likes WLD have the ability to democratize access to the field through their commitment to transparency of dissemination—- which, truly will be, the backbone on what is needed to further solutions and deliver on the United Nations SDGs."
Event Details:
World Logic Day - Austin 2023 & Location: The Long Center: 701 W Riverside Dr., Austin, Texas
Tickets: www.worldlogicday.com
Thank you to our Sponsors: www.worldlogicday.com
