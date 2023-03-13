The Chip Resistor Market size is expected to reach worth $4.10 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.47% per year
Global Chip Resistor Market Overview
A part used in electronic equipment is a Chip Resistor. It is a tiny, delicate sliver of metal that is intended to obstruct the passage of electrical current. Chip resistors are frequently used in digital circuits to protect the hardware against overvoltage and overcurrent incidents. Additionally, they are utilized in high reliability systems like medical equipment.
The 'Chip Resistor' technology has a very bright future. This innovation has the potential to completely alter how electronics are produced. A tiny device called a chip resistor can be used to lower the amount of power required to run an electrical gadget. This is particularly crucial for high-power devices like laptops and cellphones. Additionally, the chip resistor is highly robust. It is resistant to extreme temperatures and hostile situations.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Chip resistors come in three different varieties: foil resistors, thick film resistors, and thin film resistors. The most popular kind of resistors are called thin film resistors, and they consist of a thin metal layer sandwiched between two pieces of plastic. Thicker metal layers are used to create thick film resistors, which are frequently more durable than thin film resistors. Foil resistors are constructed from a sheet of metal that has been foil-coated. Because it can tolerate greater voltage than other kinds of chip resistors, this kind of resistor is frequently employed in high-power applications.
Consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial and measurement equipment, medical equipment, communication devices, and other applications all use chip resistors as passive electrical components. It is a tiny thin film resistor that is formed on a substrate and constructed of silicon or other semiconductor materials.
The growing need for smart gadgets and reliance on digital technology are two of the primary factors driving chip resistor growth in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. This has increased the amount of applications that need a high degree of precision and dependability. Other uses for the chip resistor include medical equipment and military weapons systems.
Prominent Key Players of the Chip Resistor Market
The chip resistor market is divided into three categories based on type, use, and geography. Surface mount resistors (SMD), lead free resistors (LFR), and chip resistors are the three types of resistors available on the market. The market is segmented into automotive, networking & communication, industrial, medical equipment & applications, and others based on application.
Key Market Segments Table: Chip Resistor Market
Based on types, the Chip Resistor market is primarily split into:
• Thin Film Resistors
• Thick Film Resistors
• Foil Resistors
Based on applications, the Chip Resistor market covers:
• Consumer electronics
• Automotive Electronics
• Industrial and Measurement Equipment
• Medical Equipment
• Communication Device
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the COVID-19
The "Chip Resistor market" has been hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, and this will directly affect the expansion of the market as a whole. In smartphones and other electronic devices, the chip resistor is a tiny electronic component that aids in preventing data theft. Chip resistor demand will rise as more people use smartphones and other electrical devices. However, as businesses rush to get ready for the pandemic, the increased demand might not be able to keep up with the increasing supply.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Chip Resistor Market
A chip resistor is a part that is utilized in electrical circuits to lower power consumption. A power resistor, current-limiting resistor, or power factor correction resistor are other names for it. Chip resistors are constructed from several resistors that are linked together on a chip. Chip resistors contribute to the device's overall efficiency by lowering the amount of power that needs to be supplied to specific components.
Due to the rising popularity of RFID and NFC technologies, the "Chip Resistor" market is currently experiencing significant difficulties. With the use of these technologies, it is feasible to track both commodities and identities thanks to microchips that scanners can read. Chip resistors that are resistant to these technologies have been developed as a result of the growing demand for these chips. The resistors cannot be utilized in secure applications since scanners can still read the chips. Additionally, the market for conventional chip resistors has decreased as a result of the rise in security worries.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The market research study examines the upcoming trends being adopted by the Chip Resistor industry and how these trends are changing the
market's commercial environment.
• The leading companies in the chip resistor market are profiled in terms of their core competencies and the value they add to the industry.
• The market's major players' market penetration and diversification strategies are discussed in the study.
